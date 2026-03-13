Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 13.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der nächste Lithium-Runner? EMP startet entscheidende Engineering-Phase
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0BLGA | ISIN: DK0010274844 | Ticker-Symbol: ZVR
Tradegate
12.03.26 | 15:27
25,950 Euro
+0,19 % +0,050
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SOLAR A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOLAR A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,95026,35014:06
26,00026,30013:48
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.03.2026 12:30 Uhr
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Solar A/S: No. 5 2026 Course of annual general meeting

The annual general meeting (AGM) took due note of the management's review and discussed and approved the Annual Report 2025 together with the statement by the Executive Board and the Board of Directors and the independent auditors' report.

The AGM then discussed and adopted the Board of Directors' proposal for:

  • Allocation of profits in accordance with the approved annual report with no dividend distribution for the financial year 2025.
  • Approval of the Remuneration Report for 2025.
  • Remuneration to the Board of Directors for 2026, which includes a fixed remuneration with a supplement for participation in board and committee meetings.
  • Election of the following members to the Board of Directors:
    Newly elected Ulrich Liedtke and re-elected were Michael Troensegaard Andersen, Jesper Dalsgaard, Louise Knauer Baroudy, Peter Bang, Morten Chrone and Katrine Borum.
    The following employee representatives make up the remainder of the Board of Directors:
    Rune Jesper Nielsen, Ulf Gregers Jensen and Mads Thorsen.
  • Re-election of Deloitte, Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab, CVR no. 33 96 35 56, as auditor and as sustainability auditor.
  • Authorisation for the Board of Directors to potentially distribute extraordinary dividend of up to DKK 50.00 per share in the period leading up to the next annual general meeting.
  • Authorisation for the Board of Directors to potentially acquire treasury shares in the company of up to 10% of the share capital in the period up to the next annual general meeting, provided that consideration does not deviate by more than 10% from the last quoted market price for the company's class B shares at the time of acquisition.
  • Authorisation to the Board of Directors to increase the share capital by subscription of new B shares of one or more times by up to a nominal amount of DKK 71,060,000. The increase can be made both by cash payment and by payment in any other way. The capital increase may be made as a direct placement at market price to investors or as a pre-emption right to all of the company's shareholders. The authorisation is valid for a period until 15 March 2028. The authorisation is to be included in Article 9 of the Articles of Association.
  • Authorisation to the chair of the meeting to register with the Danish Business Authority the reportable resolutions adopted by the general meeting and to make such amendments to the documents prepared in connection with these resolutions as may be required by the Danish Business Authority in order to register these resolutions.

At the subsequent board meeting, the Board of Directors appointed its officers and re-elected Michael Troensegaard Andersen as its chair and Jesper Dalsgaard as its vice chair.

Re-elected for the Audit Committee were Peter Bang, Louise Knauer Baroudy and Michael Troensegaard Andersen.

Re-elected for the Remuneration Committee were Michael Troensegaard Andersen, Morten Chrone and Louise Knauer Baroudy.

Re-elected for the Nomination Committee were Jesper Dalsgaard, Michael Troensegaard Andersen, Katrine Borum and Morten Chrone.

Contacts
Chair, Board of Directors, Michael Troensegaard Andersen - tel. +45 79 30 00 00
IR Director, Dennis Callesen - tel. +45 29 92 18 11

Facts about Solar
Solar is a leading European sourcing and services company providing solutions mainly within electrical, heating & plumbing and climate & energy solutions. Our core business centres on product sourcing, value-adding services and optimisation of our customers' businesses.

We promote efficiency improvements and offer digital tools that make our customers winners. We drive the green transition and deliver the best solutions, ensuring sustainable resource usage.

The Solar Group is headquartered in Denmark, generated revenue of approx. DKK 12.2bn in 2025 and has approx. 3,000 employees. Solar is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen under the symbol SOLAR B. Additional information is available at: www.solar.eu.

Disclaimer
This announcement has been published in Danish and English via Nasdaq Copenhagen today. In the event of any inconsistency between the two versions, the Danish version prevails.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.