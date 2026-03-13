Solar A/S: No. 5 2026 Course of annual general meeting

The annual general meeting (AGM) took due note of the management's review and discussed and approved the Annual Report 2025 together with the statement by the Executive Board and the Board of Directors and the independent auditors' report.

The AGM then discussed and adopted the Board of Directors' proposal for:

Allocation of profits in accordance with the approved annual report with no dividend distribution for the financial year 2025.

Approval of the Remuneration Report for 2025.

Remuneration to the Board of Directors for 2026, which includes a fixed remuneration with a supplement for participation in board and committee meetings.

Election of the following members to the Board of Directors:

Newly elected Ulrich Liedtke and re-elected were Michael Troensegaard Andersen, Jesper Dalsgaard, Louise Knauer Baroudy, Peter Bang, Morten Chrone and Katrine Borum.

The following employee representatives make up the remainder of the Board of Directors:

Rune Jesper Nielsen, Ulf Gregers Jensen and Mads Thorsen.

Re-election of Deloitte, Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab, CVR no. 33 96 35 56, as auditor and as sustainability auditor.

Authorisation for the Board of Directors to potentially distribute extraordinary dividend of up to DKK 50.00 per share in the period leading up to the next annual general meeting.



Authorisation for the Board of Directors to potentially acquire treasury shares in the company of up to 10% of the share capital in the period up to the next annual general meeting, provided that consideration does not deviate by more than 10% from the last quoted market price for the company's class B shares at the time of acquisition.

Authorisation to the Board of Directors to increase the share capital by subscription of new B shares of one or more times by up to a nominal amount of DKK 71,060,000. The increase can be made both by cash payment and by payment in any other way. The capital increase may be made as a direct placement at market price to investors or as a pre-emption right to all of the company's shareholders. The authorisation is valid for a period until 15 March 2028. The authorisation is to be included in Article 9 of the Articles of Association.

Authorisation to the chair of the meeting to register with the Danish Business Authority the reportable resolutions adopted by the general meeting and to make such amendments to the documents prepared in connection with these resolutions as may be required by the Danish Business Authority in order to register these resolutions.

At the subsequent board meeting, the Board of Directors appointed its officers and re-elected Michael Troensegaard Andersen as its chair and Jesper Dalsgaard as its vice chair.

Re-elected for the Audit Committee were Peter Bang, Louise Knauer Baroudy and Michael Troensegaard Andersen.

Re-elected for the Remuneration Committee were Michael Troensegaard Andersen, Morten Chrone and Louise Knauer Baroudy.

Re-elected for the Nomination Committee were Jesper Dalsgaard, Michael Troensegaard Andersen, Katrine Borum and Morten Chrone.

Contacts

Chair, Board of Directors, Michael Troensegaard Andersen - tel. +45 79 30 00 00

IR Director, Dennis Callesen - tel. +45 29 92 18 11

Facts about Solar

Solar is a leading European sourcing and services company providing solutions mainly within electrical, heating & plumbing and climate & energy solutions. Our core business centres on product sourcing, value-adding services and optimisation of our customers' businesses.

We promote efficiency improvements and offer digital tools that make our customers winners. We drive the green transition and deliver the best solutions, ensuring sustainable resource usage.

The Solar Group is headquartered in Denmark, generated revenue of approx. DKK 12.2bn in 2025 and has approx. 3,000 employees. Solar is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen under the symbol SOLAR B. Additional information is available at: www.solar.eu.

Disclaimer

This announcement has been published in Danish and English via Nasdaq Copenhagen today. In the event of any inconsistency between the two versions, the Danish version prevails.