Sparc Group AB (publ): Sparc Group AB (publ) Monthly report January 2026

Cautious start of 2026 but increased order backlog

The year has started cautiously, which is typical as January generally sees lower productivity and volumes due to delays following the Christmas holidays. Increased leave and sick absence, combined with postponed project start-ups, mean that higher material volumes and capacity utilisation are expected later in the first quarter.

The order backlog at the end of the month amounted to SEK 1,249 million, which is an organic increase of 11.3% compared to January 2025. Sales activities have resumed after the Christmas holidays, and a large number of tenders have been submitted, which are expected to result in upcoming orders.

Our strongest business area in 2025, Infra, has started the new year with continued solid productivity and profitability, as well as an order backlog that provides stability for the coming periods. We see good opportunities to continue growing, and our companies can involve resources from other business areas in their projects, which can contribute to improved coordination and enhanced knowledge sharing between company executives and project managers.

This information is information that Sparc Group AB (publ) is required to make public under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person below, at 12.00 p.m. CET on 13 March 2026.

