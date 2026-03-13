Holmen AB: Johan Padel to leave Holmen

Johan Padel, Head of the Wood Products business area, has decided to leave Holmen during the course of the year. He will be succeeded by Karolina Svensson, currently Head of Business Development for Wood Products.

- During his more than 12 years at Holmen, Johan has made a highly valuable contribution to the development of our wood products business and to Holmen as a whole. He has been a much-appreciated and important member of the Group management team, and I wish him the very best as he now chooses to step back and make room for other pursuits. I am reassured that Karolina, with her deep understanding of Holmen's business and culture, will take on the role as Head of Wood Products. I am also pleased that Johan will assume the position of Chair of Martinsons Byggsystem, which is part of the Holmen Group, says Henrik Sjölund, President and CEO of Holmen.

Karolina Svensson has many years of experience from several positions within Holmen, including as Marketing Director for the Paper business area, Head of Group-level Strategy, and most recently Head of Business Development for Wood Products.

- It has been a fantastic journey at Holmen, but after more than 12 years as Head of the business area, it is time for me to hand over the baton. Karolina and I have worked closely together in recent years on important and strategic matters, and I feel confident leaving the business in her hands. Karolina will bring fresh perspectives that are important for Holmen's continued competitiveness, says Johan Padel.

Karolina Svensson will assume her new role as Head of the Wood Products business area on 1 June.

For more information, please contact:

Per Mårtensson, Communication Manager, Holmen, +46 (0)70 331 83 28

Holmen's business is built around the forest ecocycle and the renewable products we can create from it. With a workforce of 3 500 people, we create value for shareholders, customers and society. Holmen's net sales in 2025 amounted to more than SEK 22 billion and our shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap. Please visit holmen.com for more information.