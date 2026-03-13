Anzeige
Freitag, 13.03.2026
Quantum Cyber (f/k/a Mainz Biomed) Announces Stock Ticker Symbol Change to NASDAQ: QUCY

BERKELEY, Calif., March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mainz Biomed N.V. (NASDAQ: QUCY) doing business as Quantum Cyber, today announced, effective upon the commencement of trading on March 12, 2026 (U.S. Eastern Time), it officially changed its ticker symbol to "QUCY" on the Nasdaq Capital Market. Further the Company's name will change to Quantum Cyber N.V. ("Quantum" or "Company") effective with a general meeting of shareholders planned for April 2026.

The corporate name change and stock ticker symbol change reflect the Company's business strategy and better reflect the future operations, which will include a shift toward quantum computing and cybersecurity-oriented offerings.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "estimate", "plan", "outlook", and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, actual results may differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: (i) the failure to meet projected development and related targets; (ii) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (iii) in inability to successfully pursue our new initiatives; and (iv) other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") by the Company. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the Company's expectations and projections can be found in its initial filings with the SEC, including its annual report on Form 20-F filed on March 31, 2025 and its mid-year report on Form 6-K filed on September 26, 2025. The Company's SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to Mainz Biomed and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Mainz Biomed undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Inquiries:
Andrew J. Barwicki
Investor Relations
Tel: 516-662-9461
Email: andrew@barwicki.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
