U.S. Energy Corp. Reports 2025 Results and Highlights Transformation into Integrated Industrial Gas, Energy, and Carbon Management Platform

HOUSTON, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: USEG, "U.S. Energy" or the "Company") today reported financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025, while highlighting the advancement of the Company's strategic transformation into a fully integrated industrial gas, energy, and carbon management platform.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTS

"2025 was a transformational year for U.S. Energy, one defined by purposeful execution and a forward-looking vision," said Ryan Smith, Chief Executive Officer of U.S. Energy Corp. "We deliberately optimized and monetized our conventional oil and gas portfolio to fund the development of something far more valuable: a fully integrated industrial gas, energy, and carbon management platform that we believe is fundamentally undervalued by the market today. Every dollar of capital raised and redeployed over the past 18 months has been directed toward this vision. Today, we control 1.3 BCF of certified helium and 444 BCF of CO2 resources, we have filed the first Montana MRV applications with the EPA, we have laid the groundwork for CO 2 -EOR development at our large, wholly owned Cut Bank oil field, and we are approaching a Final Investment Decision on our processing plant.

With a strong balance sheet and ample liquidity, and a clear line of sight to initial helium sales and carbon management operations, we are entering 2026 as a fundamentally different company. Our platform is in place, our regulatory path is advanced, and the macro tailwinds behind helium supply and federal CCUS policy are accelerating in our favor. We are confident that the value we have been building will become increasingly visible to the market in the quarters ahead, and we remain deeply committed to delivering sustainable, long-term shareholder value."

A VERTICALLY INTEGRATED AND DIVERSIFIED INDUSTRIAL GAS, ENERGY, AND CCUS PLATFORM

Over the past 18 months, U.S. Energy has executed a disciplined strategy to transform the Company's platform into a scalable, vertically integrated industrial gas, energy, and carbon management hub, combining helium production, CO 2 recovery and sequestration, and enhanced oil recovery ("EOR") across Company-owned assets. A summary of these, including the Company's newly released investor presentation, can be found at the Company's website at www.usnrg.com or directly at USEG Investor Presentation.

One asset. Three revenue streams. The Big Sky Carbon Hub controls 1.3 BCF of certified helium and 444 BCF of CO2 resources, integrated with the wholly owned Cut Bank oil field, creating three monetization pathways: helium sales, Section 45Q-backed carbon management, and CO2-enhanced oil recovery. The asset base is 100% owned and operated with a 50+ year reserve life and minimal third-party dependencies.





First-in-State MRV Leadership. The Company has submitted two Monitoring, Reporting, and Verification (MRV) plans to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on its Class II injection wells-the first MRV submissions in the State of Montana. Upon approval, the Company believes its project would rank among the top 20 largest Carbon capture, utilization, and storage ("CCUS") projects in the United States, representing a significant regulatory and competitive milestone.





$130 million of projected Phase 1 Section 45Q tax credits - As an early mover in U.S. CCUS, the Company expects to qualify for $85 per metric ton of CO2 captured, utilized, and sequestered under Section 45Q, providing a policy-supported, commodity-independent revenue stream.





Execution momentum. $22 million invested to date; development wells drilled; MRV applications filed with the EPA; plant FID targeted for Q2 2026; and initial helium sales, carbon management operations, and CO2-EOR activity expected to commence in Q1 2027.





Compelling valuation relative to forward cash flow. The Company trades at approximately 2.8x estimated 2027 EBITDA based on management forecasts, representing a substantial discount to its internally estimated Phase 1 net asset value and to trading multiples typically observed in comparable industrial gas and carbon infrastructure companies.





Multiple near-term catalysts in 2026. FID and initiation of plant construction, execution of a long-term helium offtake agreement, anticipated EPA MRV approvals, and continued advancement of CO2-EOR development represent independent operational milestones expected within the coming quarters.





BALANCE SHEET AND LIQUIDITY OVERVIEW

As shown in the table below and taking into account the Company's recent capital markets activity subsequent to year end 2025, U.S. Energy currently has a $15.4 million cash balance with $22.9 million of available liquidity. This strong financial position provides the runway to aggressively advance capital deployment of the Company's platform in 2026, while maintaining the balance sheet flexibility to pursue additional value-enhancing opportunities as they arise.

Balance as of December 31,

2024 December 31,

2025 March 13,

2026* Cash and debt balance: Total debt outstanding - - - 2,500 - 2,500 Less: Cash balance - 7,723 - 429 - 15,436 Net debt balance (positive net cash position) - (7,723 - - 2,071 - (12,936 - Liquidity: Cash balance - 7,723 - 429 - 15,436 Plus Credit facility availability - 20,000 - 7,500 - 7,500 Total Liquidity - 27,723 - 7,929 - 22,936 *Represents liquidity profile as of March 13, 2026, which includes the completion of the Company's recently announced equity offering on March 10, 2026.

YEAR END 2025 PROVED RESERVES

The Company's year end 2025 SEC proved reserves, as prepared by an independent third-party reserve engineer, were 1.5 MBoe.

The SEC twelve-month first day of month average used for year end 2025 was $65.34 per Bbl for oil and $3.39 per Mcf of natural gas, a reduction of 13% and increase of 54% for oil and natural gas respectively when compared to year end 2024 SEC pricing. The year end 2025 SEC proved reserves were comprised of 75% oil and 25% natural gas. The 2025 year end proved reserves were 100% classified as proved developed producing ("PDP").

The present value of the Company's reported SEC proved reserves, discounted at 10% ("PV-10"), at year-end 2025 was $18.4 million.

FULL YEAR 2025 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING SUMMARY

Full year 2025 production was 164,752 barrels of oil equivalent ("BOE") (68% oil), compared to 415,887 BOE the prior year. As previously disclosed, this year-over-year decline reflects the Company's deliberate and strategic monetization of its legacy oil and gas asset portfolio, a planned initiative designed to reallocate capital. For the full year 2025, revenue totaled $7.4 million (87% oil), compared to 2024 revenue of $20.6 million. Full year 2025 realized average sales pricing averaged $56.54/bbl and $3.13/mcf for oil and natural gas, respectively, resulting in an average realized price of $44.63/BOE as compared to 2024 which averaged $70.91/bbl and $2.56 mcf for oil and natural gas, respectively, resulting in an average realized price of $49.58/BOE. The reduction in production and revenue was entirely the result of the Company's previously disclosed and intentional asset divestiture program, which successfully funded the Company's pivot to its industrial gas and carbon management platform, as well as a decline in realized commodity pricing.

Full year 2025 lease operating expense totaled $5.2 million compared to $11.2 million in 2024. The decrease was primarily driven by the Company's previously disclosed asset divestiture program. Cash general and administrative expense totaled $6.2 million for the full year 2025 compared to $6.9 million for 2024. The decrease from 2024 is primarily due to a reduction in compensation and benefits year-over-year. Equity compensation expense totaled $1.9 million for full year 2025 compared to $1.3 million for 2024.

U.S. Energy generated Adjusted EBITDA of ($4.5 million) during 2025. The Company reported a net loss of $14.4 million, or $0.43 per diluted share. Consistent with the Company's strategic repositioning, the net loss included a non-cash $3.6 million impairment of oil and natural gas properties as well as a $0.4 million loss on the sale of East Texas properties. These items are non-recurring in nature and reflect the deliberate wind-down of the Company's legacy oil and gas footprint in favor of its industrial gas, energy, and CCUS platform, and do not impact the Company's forward financial trajectory.

FOURTH QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING SUMMARY

Fourth quarter 2025 production was 33,733 barrels of oil equivalent ("BOE") (68% oil), compared to 35,326 BOE the third quarter 2025. For the fourth quarter 2025 revenue totaled $1.4 million (84% oil), compared to third quarter 2025 revenue of $1.7 million. Fourth quarter 2025 realized average sales pricing for averaged $51.25/bbl and $3.38/mcf for oil and natural gas, respectively, resulting in an average realized price of $41.36/BOE as compared to third quarter 2025 which averaged $60.10/bbl and $2.82/mcf for oil and natural gas, respectively, resulting in an average realized price of $49.19/BOE. The sequential decline in production and revenue was primarily driven by the Company's planned West Texas divestiture during the fourth quarter, representing the final significant step in the Company's legacy asset optimization program. This divestiture, combined with lower commodity prices, accounted for substantially all of the quarter-over-quarter variance.

Fourth quarter 2025 lease operating expense totaled $1.0 million, which was flat when compared to third quarter 2025. Cash general and administrative expense totaled $1.1 million for the fourth quarter 2025 compared to $1.7 million for the third quarter 2025. The decrease from the third quarter 2025 is primarily due to a reduction in compensation and professional fees from the prior quarter. Equity compensation expense totaled $0.4 million for the third and fourth quarter 2025.

U.S. Energy generated Adjusted EBITDA of ($0.5 million) during the fourth quarter 2025. The Company reported a net loss of $1.9 million, or $0.06 per diluted share during the fourth quarter 2025.

UPCOMING CONFERENCE PARTICIPATION

U.S. Energy will participate in the 38th Annual Roth Conference from March 23-24, 2026, in Laguna Niguel, CA. The Company will participate in discussion panels as well as engage in one-on-one meetings with institutional investors and analysts. Please contact Roth Capital Partners for attendance information and additional details.

ABOUT U.S. ENERGY CORP.

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: USEG) is building an integrated energy and carbon management platform. The Company owns and operates the Big Sky Carbon Hub and Cut Bank oil field in Montana, generating three independent revenue streams - helium, carbon management, and oil - from a fully owned and operated asset base. U.S. Energy is positioned at the intersection of critical supply, domestic energy production, and federal energy policy. More information can be found at www.usnrg.com.

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

U.S. ENERGY CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

2025 2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and equivalents - 429 - 7,723 Oil and natural gas sales receivables 454 1,298 Marketable equity securities 146 131 Other current assets 956 572 Total current assets 1,985 9,724 Oil and natural gas properties under full cost method: Evaluated properties 132,459 142,029 Less accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization (117,237 - (112,958 - Net oil and natural gas properties 15,222 29,071 Unproved industrial gas properties, not subject to amortization 22,479 9,384 Other assets: Property and equipment, net 318 660 Right of use asset 356 528 Other assets 270 300 Total other assets 944 1,488 Total assets - 40,630 - 49,667 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities - 1,538 5,086 Accrued compensation and benefits 54 850 Revenue and royalties payable 3,921 4,836 Asset retirement obligations 300 1,000 Current lease obligation 210 196 Total current liabilities 6,023 11,968 Noncurrent liabilities: Credit facility 2,500 - Asset retirement obligations 7,706 13,083 Long-term lease obligation 206 415 Total noncurrent liabilities 10,412 13,498 Total liabilities 16,435 25,466 Commitments and contingencies (Note 9) Shareholders' equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value; 245,000,000 authorized; 34,405,143 and 27,903,197 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively 345 279 Additional paid-in capital 235,762 221,460 Accumulated deficit (211,912 - (197,538 - Total shareholders' equity 24,195 24,201 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity - 40,630 - 49,667

U.S. ENERGY CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2025 AND 2024

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

2025 2024 Revenue: Oil - 6,378 - 18,165 Natural gas and liquids 975 2,454 Total revenue 7,353 20,619 Operating expenses: Lease operating expenses 5,174 11,160 Gathering, transportation, and treating 59 205 Production taxes 539 1,213 Depreciation, depletion, accretion, and amortization 3,607 8,254 Impairment of oil and natural gas properties 3,628 11,918 Exploration Expense 230 369 General and administrative expenses 8,064 8,197 Loss on sale of assets 411 4,978 Total operating expenses 21,712 46,294 Operating loss (14,359 - (25,675 - Other income (expense): Commodity derivative gain, net - 537 Interest expense, net (208 - (442 - Other income (expense), net 199 (33 - Total other income (expense) (9 - 62 Net loss before income taxes - (14,368 - - (25,613 - Income tax (expense) benefit (6 - (20 - Net loss - (14,374 - - (25,633 - Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding 33,820,394 26,720,295 Basic and diluted loss per share - (0.43 - - (0.96 -

U.S. ENERGY CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2025 AND 2024

(in thousands)

2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss - (14,374 - - (25,633 - Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation, depletion, accretion, and amortization 3,607 8,254 Impairment of oil and natural gas properties 3,628 11,918 Deferred income taxes - (16 - Total commodity derivatives gains, net - (537 - Commodity derivative settlements received - 2,381 (Gains) losses on marketable equity securities (15 - 33 Loss on sale of assets 411 4,978 Amortization of debt issuance costs 104 49 Stock-based compensation 1,853 1,268 Right of use asset amortization 173 165 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Oil and natural gas sales receivable 844 1,038 Other assets 198 (89 - Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (1,994 - 1,207 Accrued compensation and benefits (796 - 148 Revenue and royalties payable (485 - (21 - Payments on operating lease liability (196 - (182 - Settlements of asset retirement obligations (96 - (374 - Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (7,138 - 4,587 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of industrial gas properties (2,128 - (2,578 - Industrial gas properties capital expenditures (9,863 - (3,908 - Oil and natural gas capital expenditures (86 - (1,415 - Proceeds from sale of oil and natural gas properties, net 194 13,541 Sale of real estate and other, net - 128 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities: (11,882 - 5,768 Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings on credit facility 2,500 2,000 Payments on credit facility - (7,000 - Payments on insurance premium finance note - (62 - Debt and equity financing costs (386 - - Shares withheld to settle tax withholding obligations for restricted stock awards (375 - (133 - Related party share repurchase (1,574 - - Proceeds from underwritten offering 11,877 - Repurchases of common stock (316 - (788 - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 11,726 (5,983 - Net (decrease) increase in cash and equivalents (7,294 - 4,372 Cash and equivalents, beginning of year 7,723 3,351 Cash and equivalents, end of year - 429 - 7,723

ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION

In addition to our results calculated under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), in this earnings release we also present Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is a "non-GAAP financial measure" presented as supplemental measures of the Company's performance. It is not presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss), plus net interest expense, net unrealized loss (gain) on change in fair value of derivatives, income tax (benefit) expense, deferred income taxes, depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization, one-time costs associated with completed transactions and the associated assumed derivative contracts, non-cash share-based compensation, transaction related expenses, transaction related acquired realized derivative loss (gain), and loss (gain) on marketable securities. Company management believes this presentation is relevant and useful because it helps investors understand U.S. Energy's operating performance and makes it easier to compare its results with those of other companies that have different financing, capital and tax structures. Adjusted EBITDA is presented because we believe it provides additional useful information to investors due to the various noncash items during the period. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our operating results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are: Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures, or contractual commitments; Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs; Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the significant interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on debt or cash income tax payments; although depreciation and amortization are noncash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements; and other companies in this industry may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently than the Company does, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.

The Company's presentation of this measure should not be construed as an inference that future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items. We compensate for these limitations by providing a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP measure, below. We encourage investors and others to review our business, results of operations, and financial information in their entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure, and to view this non-GAAP measure in conjunction with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.