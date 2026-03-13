Purple Biotech Ltd.: Purple Biotech Announces CEO Transition

Gil Efron to Step Down as CEO in August 2026 for Health Considerations; Will Continue to Lead Corporate Development

REHOVOT, Israel, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ/TASE: PPBT), a clinical-stage company developing next-generation cancer therapies, today announced that Gil Efron, Chief Executive Officer, will step down from his role as CEO effective August 2026.

Mr. Efron will remain actively involved with the Company, transitioning to lead corporate development and continuing as a member of the Board of Directors. In this new capacity, he will focus on identifying strategic initiatives, partnerships, and support the Company's financing activities as needed. The Board of Directors has initiated a formal search process to appoint a new Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Efron has served in senior leadership roles at Purple Biotech for the past eight years, including as Chief Financial Officer and, since 2022, as Chief Executive Officer. During his tenure, he led the Company through a period of significant transformation and strategic repositioning, including advancing the Company's focus on the promising CAPTN-3 tri-specific antibody platform.

Eric Rowinsky, MD, Chairman of Purple Biotech's Board of Directors, stated:

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to sincerely thank Gil for his dedication and exceptional leadership. Gil played a critical role in repositioning Purple Biotech's activities around the highly promising CAPTN-3 platform and strengthening the Company's strategic direction. Importantly, Gil will remain closely involved with Purple Biotech as a member of the Board and in corporate development, and we look forward to continuing to benefit from his experience and vision as we move forward. The Board remains confident in the strength of the Company's pipeline, its commitment to innovation and its world-class employees."

Gil Efron, Chief Executive Officer of Purple Biotech, commented:

"Serving Purple Biotech over the past eight years, first as CFO and later as CEO, has been a privilege. Together with a dedicated team, we have navigated a complex environment and positioned the Company around a very exciting scientific and business opportunity. I firmly believe in the potential of our lead asset and the CAPTN-3 platform, as well as in the broader era of emerging technologies that Purple Biotech is well positioned to embrace and lead. Due to health considerations, I believe this is the right time for me to transition from the CEO role, but I remain deeply committed to the Company, its strong team and its future. I look forward to continuing to support Purple Biotech through corporate development initiatives, building strategic partnerships, and helping secure the resources needed to advance our programs."

The Board of Directors has initiated a search process to identify a new Chief Executive Officer with experience leading innovative biotechnology companies and advancing novel therapeutic platforms. Mr. Efron will continue to serve as CEO until August 2026 or until a successor is appointed, ensuring a smooth and orderly leadership transition. Mr. Efron has also been appointed to the Board of Directors, to serve as a second class director, effective immediately and until the annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company to be held in 2026.

About the CAPTN-3 Platform

CAPTN-3, Purple Biotech's lead program, is a platform of capped tri-specific antibodies that simultaneously target tumor-associated antigens while engaging both T cells and NK cells. Proprietary capping technology confines immune activation to the tumor microenvironment by masking the CD3-binding arm in circulation and activating it only at the tumor site, significantly expanding the therapeutic window versus conventional T-cell engagers. The platform's lead candidates, IM1240 (targeting 5T4) and IM1305 (targeting TROP2), are in preclinical development.

About Purple Biotech

Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ/TASE: PPBT) is a clinical-stage company developing a next-generation immunotherapy platform designed to maximize anti-cancer potency while minimizing toxicity. The Company is focused on advancing its lead program, CAPTN-3 - a platform of masked tri-specific antibodies that simultaneously target tumors while engaging both T cells and NK cells. Capping technology confines immune activation to the tumor microenvironment, significantly expanding the therapeutic window compared to conventional T-cell engagers. The platform's lead candidate, IM1240, is advancing toward the clinic, and its second candidate, IM1305, is in preclinical development. The Company's pipeline also includes additional clinical-stage assets, for which further development is pending partnering or investment, including CM24, a CEACAM1-blocking antibody that demonstrated improved outcomes across all efficacy endpoints in a Phase 2 study for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, and NT219, a dual IRS1/2 and STAT3 inhibitor in a Phase 2 study for the treatment of recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. The Company is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel. For additional information about the Company, please visit: https://purple-biotech.com



Forward-Looking Statements and Safe Harbor Statement

CONTACTS:

Company Contact:

IR@purple-biotech.com