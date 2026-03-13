RLX Technology Inc.: RLX Technology Announces Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

SHENZHEN, China, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RLX Technology Inc. ("RLX Technology" or the "Company") (NYSE: RLX), a leading global branded e-vapor company, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.
Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights
- Net revenues were RMB1,141.3 million (US$163.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2025, increasing by 40.3% from RMB813.5 million in the same period of 2024.
- Gross margin was 31.4% in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with 27.0% in the same period of 2024.
- Non-GAAP income from operations[1] was RMB158.1 million (US$22.6 million) in the fourth quarter of 2025, increasing by 37.9% from RMB114.7 million in the same period of 2024.
- U.S. GAAP net income was RMB286.3 million (US$40.9 million) in the fourth quarter of 2025, increasing by 124.8% from RMB127.4 million in the same period of 2024.
- Non-GAAP net income[1] was RMB323.0 million (US$46.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2025, increasing by 27.6% from RMB253.2 million in the same period of 2024.
Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Highlights
- Net revenues were RMB3,958.9 million (US$566.1 million) in fiscal year 2025, increasing by 44.0% from RMB2,748.6 million in the prior year.
- Gross margin was 29.9% in fiscal year 2025, compared with 26.4% in the prior year.
- Non-GAAP income from operations[1] was RMB569.9 million (US$81.5 million) in fiscal year 2025, increasing by 110.2% from RMB271.1 million in the prior year.
- U.S. GAAP net income was RMB934.4 million (US$133.6 million) in fiscal year 2025, increasing by 65.6% from RMB564.3 million in the prior year.
- Non-GAAP net income[1] was RMB1,162.3 million (US$166.2 million) in fiscal year 2025, increasing by 23.5% from RMB940.8 million in the prior year.
"We delivered robust growth in 2025, capped by a strong fourth quarter performance, as we continued to build structural value across our global footprint," said Ms.?Ying?(Kate)?Wang, Co-founder, Chairperson, and Chief Executive Officer of?RLX?Technology. "By harmonizing organic business development with targeted strategic investment, we have established a resilient framework for scale. Effective execution drove meaningful progress in our international expansion. At the same time, intensified customs enforcement improved China's competitive landscape for compliant participants, supporting a solid recovery in our Mainland China operations. We also deepened our market integration globally by aligning our product roadmap with granular consumer insights and optimizing channel dynamics to support our partners. For 2026, we are focused on multidimensional growth, leveraging internal agility and strategic external partnerships to navigate evolving market conditions across global markets. Our mission remains clear: to empower adult users with leading harm-reduction alternatives while setting the industry standard for compliance and responsibility, creating sustainable value for all stakeholders."
Mr.?Chao?Lu, Chief?Financial?Officer of RLX Technology, commented, "Our 2025 results demonstrate the scalability and resilience of our global business model. Net revenues rose 44.0% year over year, fueled by the coordinated success of our international expansion, the accretive value of our strategic investments in Europe and the Mainland China market recovery. This strong revenue growth, combined with rigorous optimization of our revenue mix, generated meaningful operating leverage and drove a 110.2% increase in non-GAAP operating income. Meanwhile, our capital allocation strategy remained focused on maximizing shareholder value. We have returned over US$500 million to shareholders cumulatively, underscoring our commitment to prudent capital stewardship. Looking forward, we will continue to pursue sustainable, profitable growth, leveraging the efficiencies of our integrated global network to deliver ongoing innovation and superior long-term returns."
Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results
Net revenues were RMB1,141.3 million (US$163.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2025, increasing by 40.3% from RMB813.5 million in the same period of 2024. The increase was primarily due to the Company's international expansion and contributions from its newly acquired entity. Net revenues from international business represented 76.5% of net revenues for the period.
Gross profit was RMB358.0 million (US$51.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2025, increasing by 62.8% from RMB219.9 million in the same period of 2024.
Gross margin increased to 31.4% in the fourth quarter of 2025 from 27.0% in the same period of 2024, primarily due to a favorable change in the revenue mix and further supply chain optimization.
Operating expenses were RMB239.1 million (US$34.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with RMB231.5 million in the same period of 2024. The slight increase was driven by increased salary and welfare expenses related to the consolidation of the Company's acquired entity, offset by a decrease in share-based compensation expenses.
Selling expenses were RMB111.2 million (US$15.9 million) in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with RMB45.4 million in the same period of 2024, primarily due to an increase in salaries and welfare expenses.
General and administrative expenses were RMB95.3 million (US$13.6 million) in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with RMB153.7 million in the same period of 2024, primarily due to a decrease in share-based compensation expenses.
Research and development expenses were RMB32.6 million (US$4.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with RMB32.4 million in the same period of 2024. The slight increase was primarily due to an increase in salaries and welfare expenses and consulting expenses, offset by a decrease in share-based compensation expenses.
U.S. GAAP income from operations was RMB118.9 million (US$17.0 million) in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with U.S. GAAP loss from operations of RMB11.5 million in the same period of 2024.
Non-GAAP income from operations was RMB158.1 million (US$22.6 million) in the fourth quarter of 2025, increasing by 37.9% from RMB114.7 million in the same period of 2024.
Income tax expense was RMB16.4 million (US$2.3 million) in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with RMB26.3 million in the same period of 2024.
U.S. GAAP net income was RMB286.3 million (US$40.9 million) in the fourth quarter of 2025, increasing by 124.8% from RMB127.4 million in the same period of 2024.
Non-GAAP net income was RMB323.0 million (US$46.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2025, increasing by 27.6% from RMB253.2 million in the same period of 2024.
U.S. GAAP basic and diluted net income per American depositary share ("ADS") were RMB0.172 (US$0.025) and RMB0.172 (US$0.025), respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with U.S. GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS of RMB0.100 and RMB0.094, respectively, in the same period of 2024.
Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS[2] were RMB0.200 (US$0.029) and RMB0.200 (US$0.029), respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS of RMB0.202 and RMB0.192, respectively, in the same period of 2024.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
As of December 31, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term bank deposits, net, short-term investments, long-term bank deposits, net and long-term investment securities, net, of RMB15,732.1 million (US$2,249.7 million), compared with RMB15,351.1 million as of September 30, 2025. In the fourth quarter of 2025, net cash generated from operating activities was RMB310.2 million (US$44.4 million).
Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results
Net revenues were RMB3,958.9 million (US$566.1 million) in fiscal year 2025, increasing by 44.0% from RMB2,748.6 million in the prior year. The increase was primarily due to the Company's international expansion and contributions from its acquired entity.
Gross profit was RMB1,183.6 million (US$169.3 million) in fiscal year 2025, increasing by 62.9% from RMB726.5 million in the prior year.
Gross margin increased to 29.9% in fiscal year 2025 from 26.4% in the prior year, primarily due to a favorable change in the revenue mix and further supply chain optimization.
Operating expenses were RMB855.1 million (US$122.3 million) in fiscal year 2025, increasing by 2.6% from RMB833.7 million in the prior year. The slight increase was driven by an increase in salaries and welfare benefits related to the consolidation of our acquired entity, offset by a decrease in share-based compensation expenses.
Selling expenses were RMB387.1 million (US$55.4 million) in fiscal year 2025, compared with RMB229.5 million in the prior year, mainly driven by an increase in salaries and welfare expenses, share-based compensation expenses and shipping expenses.
General and administrative expenses were RMB336.9 million (US$48.2 million) in fiscal year 2025, compared with RMB515.9 million in the prior year, primarily attributable to a decrease in share-based compensation expenses, slightly offset by an increase in salaries and welfare expenses.
Research and development expenses were RMB131.0 million (US$18.7 million) in fiscal year 2025, compared with RMB88.3 million in the prior year, mainly driven by an increase in share-based compensation expenses and salaries and welfare expenses.
U.S GAAP income from operations was RMB328.6 million (US$47.0 million) in fiscal year 2025, compared with U.S. GAAP loss from operations of RMB107.1 million in the prior year.
Income tax expense was RMB119.0 million (US$17.0 million) in fiscal year 2025, increasing by 26.0% from RMB94.5 million in the prior year.
U.S. GAAP net income was RMB934.4 million (US$133.6 million) in fiscal year 2025, increasing by 65.6% from RMB564.3 million in the prior year.
Non-GAAP net income was RMB1,162.3 million (US$166.2 million) in fiscal year 2025, increasing by 23.5% from RMB940.8 million in the prior year.
U.S. GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS were RMB0.698 (US$0.100) and RMB0.698 (US$0.100), respectively, in fiscal year 2025, compared with U.S. GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS of RMB0.448 and RMB0.428, respectively, in the prior year.
Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS were RMB0.875 (US$0.125) and RMB0.873 (US$0.125), respectively, in fiscal year 2025, compared with non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS of RMB0.753 and RMB0.720, respectively, in the prior year.
[1] Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP income from operations are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on the Company's non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.
[2] Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on the Company's non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.
Shareholder Returns
As of December 31, 2025, the Company had cumulatively repurchased 170 million ordinary shares represented by ADS for an aggregate amount of US$330 million. The Company has cumulatively returned approximately US$171 million through cash dividend programs as of March 12, 2026.
Conference Call
The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on March 13, 2026 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on March 13, 2026).
Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:
United States (toll-free):
+1-888-317-6003
International:
+1-412-317-6061
Hong Kong, China (toll-free):
+800-963-976
Hong Kong, China:
+852-5808-1995
Mainland China:
400-120-6115
Participant Code (English line):
8804299
Participant Code (Chinese simultaneous interpretation line):
7472529
Participants may choose between the English and Chinese simultaneous interpretation options above when joining the conference call. Please note that the Chinese simultaneous interpretation option is in listen-only mode. Participants should dial in 10 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for "RLX Technology Inc." using the appropriate English or Chinese Participant Code above.
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.relxtech.com.
A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call until March 20, 2026, by dialing the following telephone numbers:
United States:
+1-855-669-9658
International:
+1-412-317-0088
Replay Access Code (English line):
6066425
Replay Access Code (Chinese line)
5700159
About RLX Technology Inc.
RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) is a leading global branded e-vapor company. The Company leverages its strong in-house technology, product development capabilities and in-depth insights into adult smokers' needs to develop superior e-vapor products.
For more information, please visit: http://ir.relxtech.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company uses non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, each a non-GAAP financial measure, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. Non-GAAP net income represents net income excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization and depreciation of assets arising from fair value step-up in business acquisitions, and tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments. Non-GAAP income from operations represents net income from operations excluding share-based compensation expenses and amortization and depreciation of assets arising from fair value step-up in business acquisitions. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS is computed using non-GAAP net income attributable to RLX Technology Inc. and the same number of ADSs used in U.S. GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS calculation.
The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by the management to evaluate its operating performance and formulate business plans. The Company believes that they help identify underlying trends in its business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses that are included in net income. The Company also believes that the use of the non-GAAP measures facilitates investors' assessment of its operating performance, as they could provide useful information about its operating results, enhance the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects, and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the management in its financial and operational decision making.
The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. They should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to net income, basic and diluted net income per ADS or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of its operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review its historical non-GAAP financial measures against the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures. The non-GAAP financial measures here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to our data. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on any single financial measure.
For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.
Exchange Rate Information
This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars and from U.S. dollars to RMB are made at a rate of RMB6.9931 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on December 31, 2025, set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or U.S. dollar amounts referred to could be converted into U.S. dollars or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" and similar statements. Among other things, quotations from management in this announcement, as well as the Company's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's growth strategies; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; trends and competition in the global e-vapor market; changes in its revenues and certain cost or expense items; governmental policies, laws and regulations across various jurisdictions relating to the Company's industry, and general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is current as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.
For more information, please contact:
In China:
RLX Technology Inc.
Head of Capital Markets
Sam Tsang
Email: [email protected]
Piacente Financial Communications
Jenny Cai
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
Email: [email protected]
In the United States:
Piacente Financial Communications
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
Email: [email protected]
RLX TECHNOLOGY INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(All amounts in thousands)
As of
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2025
2025
RMB
RMB
US$
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
5,593,492
5,367,139
767,491
Restricted cash
50,867
177,873
25,436
Short-term bank deposits, net
2,179,886
2,310,486
330,395
Receivables from online payment platforms
4,722
4,080
583
Short-term investments
719,755
2,326,610
332,701
Accounts and notes receivable, net
78,484
190,442
27,233
Inventories
142,552
297,682
42,568
Amounts due from related parties
346,132
210,239
30,064
Prepayments and other current assets, net
185,091
319,478
45,685
Total current assets
9,300,981
11,204,029
1,602,156
Non-current assets:
Property, equipment and leasehold improvement, net
50,787
245,981
35,175
Intangible assets, net
52,796
213,141
30,479
Long-term investments, net
8,000
8,330
1,191
Deferred tax assets, net
38,067
29,104
4,162
Right-of-use assets, net
24,110
82,430
11,787
Long-term bank deposits, net
727,448
433,618
62,007
Long-term investment securities, net
6,599,365
5,116,336
731,626
Goodwill
59,581
567,181
81,106
Other non-current assets, net
9,914
29,412
4,206
Total non-current assets
7,570,068
6,725,533
961,739
Total assets
16,871,049
17,929,562
2,563,895
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts and notes payable
458,538
403,708
57,729
Contract liabilities
10,610
84,003
12,012
Salary and welfare benefits payable
73,740
93,947
13,434
Taxes payable
126,154
159,718
22,839
Short-term loan
40,000
92,100
13,170
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
108,816
149,552
21,386
Amounts due to related parties
27,401
474,627
67,871
Dividend payable
1,144
478,833
68,475
Lease liabilities - current portion
11,447
28,588
4,088
Total current liabilities
857,850
1,965,076
281,004
Non-current liabilities:
Deferred tax liabilities
16,196
112,912
16,146
Lease liabilities - non-current portion
7,050
55,671
7,961
Other non-current liability
-
64,291
9,194
Total non-current liabilities
23,246
232,874
33,301
Total liabilities
881,096
2,197,950
314,305
Shareholders' Equity:
Total RLX Technology Inc. shareholders' equity
15,988,216
15,633,749
2,235,596
Noncontrolling interests
1,737
97,863
13,994
Total shareholders' equity
15,989,953
15,731,612
2,249,590
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
16,871,049
17,929,562
2,563,895
RLX TECHNOLOGY INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)
For the three months ended
For the year ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2025
2025
2025
2024
2025
2025
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Total net revenues
813,489
1,129,271
1,141,338
163,209
2,748,576
3,958,861
566,110
Cost of revenues
(516,305)
(681,295)
(722,798)
(103,359)
(1,718,006)
(2,433,656)
(348,008)
Excise tax on products
(77,278)
(95,417)
(60,520)
(8,654)
(304,053)
(341,595)
(48,848)
Gross profit
219,906
352,559
358,020
51,196
726,517
1,183,610
169,254
Operating expenses:
Selling expenses
(45,369)
(132,335)
(111,154)
(15,895)
(229,466)
(387,127)
(55,358)
General and administrative expenses
(153,710)
(85,722)
(95,319)
(13,630)
(515,887)
(336,915)
(48,178)
Research and development expenses
(32,374)
(41,251)
(32,635)
(4,667)
(88,309)
(131,008)
(18,734)
Total operating expenses
(231,453)
(259,308)
(239,108)
(34,192)
(833,662)
(855,050)
(122,270)
(Loss)/income from operations
(11,547)
93,251
118,912
17,004
(107,145)
328,560
46,984
Other income:
Interest income, net
146,664
139,669
141,948
20,298
616,388
560,421
80,139
Investment income
11,072
8,587
9,812
1,403
49,636
51,617
7,381
Others, net
7,497
11,266
32,035
4,581
99,924
112,768
16,126
Income before income tax
153,686
252,773
302,707
43,286
658,803
1,053,366
150,630
Income tax expense
(26,303)
(45,948)
(16,390)
(2,344)
(94,459)
(118,989)
(17,015)
Net income
127,383
206,825
286,317
40,942
564,344
934,377
133,615
Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
5,422
3,662
6,770
968
12,507
12,510
1,789
Net income attributable to RLX Technology Inc.
121,961
203,163
279,547
39,974
551,837
921,867
131,826
Other comprehensive income/(loss):
Foreign currency translation adjustments
268,079
(79,554)
(135,439)
(19,367)
143,811
(257,174)
(36,775)
Unrealized (loss)/income on long-term investment
(8,151)
2,254
(7,193)
(1,029)
(2,167)
(2,174)
(311)
Total other comprehensive income/(loss)
259,928
(77,300)
(142,632)
(20,396)
141,644
(259,348)
(37,086)
Total comprehensive income
387,311
129,525
143,685
20,546
705,988
675,029
96,529
Less: total comprehensive income attributable to
5,442
5,270
6,900
987
12,520
13,438
1,922
Total comprehensive income attributable to RLX
381,869
124,255
136,785
19,559
693,468
661,591
94,607
Net income per ordinary share/ADS
Basic
0.100
0.167
0.172
0.025
0.448
0.698
0.100
Diluted
0.094
0.157
0.172
0.025
0.428
0.698
0.100
Weighted average number of ordinary shares/ADSs
Basic
1,225,140,420
1,215,324,092
1,231,303,311
1,231,303,311
1,232,148,531
1,223,656,660
1,223,656,660
Diluted
1,291,925,422
1,295,380,218
1,232,499,617
1,232,499,617
1,288,911,783
1,223,955,737
1,223,955,737
RLX TECHNOLOGY INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)
For the three months ended
For the year ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2025
2025
2025
2024
2025
2025
(As adjusted) (a)
(As adjusted) (a)
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
(Loss)/income from operations
(11,547)
93,251
118,912
17,004
(107,145)
328,560
46,984
Add: share-based compensation expenses
Selling expenses
13,020
16,732
4,441
635
32,563
37,744
5,397
General and administrative expenses
103,894
44,086
22,204
3,175
348,629
128,929
18,437
Research and development expenses
7,210
9,593
2,037
291
(11,537)
19,562
2,797
Amortization and depreciation of assets resulting from
Cost of revenues
-
13,272
-
-
-
26,619
3,807
Selling expenses
2,062
10,361
10,063
1,439
8,439
27,308
3,905
General and administrative expenses
29
491
478
68
120
1,165
167
Non-GAAP income from operations
114,668
187,786
158,135
22,612
271,069
569,887
81,494
Net income
127,383
206,825
286,317
40,942
564,344
934,377
133,615
Add: share-based compensation expenses
124,124
70,411
28,682
4,101
369,655
186,235
26,631
Amortization and depreciation of assets resulting from
2,091
24,124
10,541
1,507
8,559
55,092
7,879
Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments
(437)
(5,944)
(2,554)
(365)
(1,789)
(13,436)
(1,921)
Non-GAAP net income
253,161
295,416
322,986
46,185
940,769
1,162,268
166,204
Net income attributable to RLX Technology Inc.
121,961
203,163
279,547
39,974
551,837
921,867
131,826
Add: share-based compensation expenses
124,124
70,411
28,682
4,101
369,655
186,235
26,631
Amortization and depreciation of assets resulting from
2,091
16,834
7,711
1,103
8,559
39,578
5,660
Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments(b)
(437)
(4,122)
(1,846)
(264)
(1,789)
(9,557)
(1,367)
Non-GAAP net income attributable to RLX Technology
247,739
286,286
314,094
44,914
928,262
1,138,123
162,750
Non-GAAP net income per ordinary share/ADS
- Basic
0.202
0.236
0.200
0.029
0.753
0.875
0.125
- Diluted
0.192
0.221
0.200
0.029
0.720
0.873
0.125
Weighted average number of ordinary shares/ADSs
- Basic
1,225,140,420
1,215,324,092
1,231,303,311
1,231,303,311
1,232,148,531
1,223,656,660
1,223,656,660
- Diluted
1,291,925,422
1,295,380,218
1,232,499,617
1,232,499,617
1,288,911,783
1,290,458,801
1,290,458,801
Note (a): The Company completed the acquisition of the acquired company on May 31, 2025, which was accounted for as a business combination. Beginning in Q2 2025, the Company included the amortization and depreciation of assets arising from fair value step-up in business acquisitions, as well as the associated tax impact, in the reconciliation items for GAAP and Non-GAAP results. The Company has retrospectively adjusted the above unaudited reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP results for the prior quarter and year. The Company believes these changes provide management and investors with more useful information to evaluate the operations of its business.
Note (b): The amortization and depreciation expense and related tax effect attributable to noncontrolling interests have been excluded from the presentation in the reconciliation items for GAAP and Non-GAAP results.
RLX TECHNOLOGY INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(All amounts in thousands)
For the three months ended
For the year ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2025
2025
2025
2024
2025
2025
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net cash generated from operating activities
497,011
357,546
310,221
44,361
854,349
1,104,548
157,948
Net cash generated from/(used in) investing
1,901,084
(343,188)
1,324,664
189,424
3,018,001
(822,191)
(117,572)
Net cash (used in)/generated from financing
activities
(130,366)
(370,205)
399,971
57,195
(678,031)
(282,747)
(40,432)
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash,
cash equivalents and restricted cash
62,865
(27,032)
(66,321)
(9,482)
29,982
(98,957)
(14,150)
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash
equivalents and restricted cash
2,330,594
(382,879)
1,968,535
281,498
3,224,301
(99,347)
(14,206)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at
the beginning of the period
3,313,765
3,959,356
3,576,477
511,429
2,420,058
5,644,359
807,133
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at
the end of the period
5,644,359
3,576,477
5,545,012
792,927
5,644,359
5,545,012
792,927
SOURCE RLX Technology Inc.