Century Casinos, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

Promising Start to 2026 Across Entire North American Portfolio

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Fourth Quarter 2025 Results*

Compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024:

Net operating revenue was $138.0 million and remained constant.

Earnings from operations was $10.4 million, an increase of 117%.

Net loss attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders was ($17.9) million, a change of 80%, and basic net loss per share was ($0.61).

Adjusted EBITDAR** was $23.9 million, an increase of 13%.

2025 Results*

Compared to the year ended December 31, 2024:

Net operating revenue was $573.0 million, a decrease of (1%).

Earnings from operations were $51.3 million, an increase of 331%.

Net loss attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders was ($61.4) million, a change of 60%, and basic net loss per share was ($2.04).

Adjusted EBITDAR** was $105.4 million, an increase of 3%.

"We are beginning to see improvements with the lower-end of our customer base and we are pleased with the 13% Adjusted EBITDAR** growth and the margin improvement in the fourth quarter of 2025, but we believe our portfolio of casinos has not yet shown its full potential. We continue to make progress with robust discussions around strategic alternatives, including the sale of our operations in Poland," Erwin Haitzmann and Peter Hoetzinger, Co-Chief Executive Officers of Century Casinos, remarked.

* Amounts presented are rounded. As such, rounding differences could occur in period over period changes and percentages reported.

** Adjusted EBITDAR is a Non-US GAAP financial measure. See discussion and reconciliation of Non-US GAAP financial measures in Supplemental Information below.

UPDATES

Missouri Sports Betting - In May 2025, we announced that we have partnered with BetMGM, LLC to operate a sports book at Cape Girardeau and an online and mobile sports betting application under our license in Missouri. On December 1, 2025, the sports book at Cape Girardeau opened and online betting started. The agreement includes a percentage of net gaming revenue payable to us, with a guaranteed minimum.

Poland - We opened the second casino in Wroclaw in February 2026.

RESULTS

The consolidated results for the three months and years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 are as follows:





































For the three months



For the year



Amounts in thousands, except per share data ended December 31,

% ended December 31,

% Consolidated Results:



2025



2024

Change



2025



2024

Change Net operating revenue

$ 137,992

$ 137,766

-

$ 572,975

$ 575,919

(1 %) Earnings (loss) from

operations



10,439



(62,627)

117 %



51,279



(22,157)

331 % Net loss attributable to

Century Casinos, Inc.

shareholders

$ (17,946)

$ (90,325)

80 %

$ (61,416)

$ (153,601)

60 %

































Adjusted EBITDAR**

$ 23,856

$ 21,078

13 %

$ 105,377

$ 102,678

3 %

































Net loss per share attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders: Basic

$ (0.61)

$ (2.94)

79 %

$ (2.04)

$ (5.02)

59 % Diluted

$ (0.61)

$ (2.94)

79 %

$ (2.04)

$ (5.02)

59 %

RESULTS BY REPORTABLE SEGMENT*

The Company's net operating revenue remained constant and decreased by ($2.9) million, or (1%), for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025 compared to the three months and year ended December 31, 2024. Following is a summary of the changes in net operating revenue by reportable segment for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025 compared to the three months and year ended December 31, 2024:



















































Net Operating Revenue



For the three months











For the year









Amounts in

ended December 31,



$

%

ended December 31,



$

% thousands

2025

2024



Change

Change

2025

2024



Change

Change US East

$ 39,971

$ 40,970

$ (999)

(2 %)

$ 169,496

$ 171,640

$ (2,144)

(1 %) US Midwest



40,756



39,927



829

2 %



163,810



160,536



3,274

2 % US West



17,746



19,084



(1,338)

(7 %)



79,561



87,492



(7,931)

(9 %) Canada



18,818



17,894



924

5 %



75,929



76,317



(388)

(1 %) Poland



20,690



19,870



820

4 %



84,168



79,900



4,268

5 % Other (1)



11



21



(10)

(48 %)



11



34



(23)

(68 %) Consolidated

$ 137,992

$ 137,766

$ 226

-

$ 572,975

$ 575,919

$ (2,944)

(1 %)





(1) Represents additional business activities including certain other corporate and management operations that are not included in the Company's reportable segments. Information is presented for reconciliation purposes.

The Company's earnings from operations increased by $73.1 million, or 117%, and by $73.4 million, or 331%, for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025 compared to the three months and year ended December 31, 2024. Following is a summary of the changes in earnings (loss) from operations by reportable segment for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025 compared to the three months and year ended December 31, 2024:





Earnings (Loss) from Operations



For the three months











For the year









Amounts in

ended December 31,



$

%

ended December 31,



$

% thousands

2025

2024



Change

Change

2025

2024



Change

Change US East

$ 2,021

$ (24,832)

$ 26,853

108 %

$ 11,905

$ (15,783)

$ 27,688

175 % US Midwest



10,415



9,812



603

6 %



43,028



42,731



297

1 % US West



(2,075)



(45,960)



43,885

95 %



(4,463)



(47,164)



42,701

91 % Canada



3,762



3,630



132

4 %



15,928



15,832



96

1 % Poland



62



(2,310)



2,372

103 %



(1,356)



(3,726)



2,370

64 % Other (1)



(3,746)



(2,967)



(779)

(26 %)



(13,763)



(14,047)



284

2 % Consolidated

$ 10,439

$ (62,627)

$ 73,066

117 %

$ 51,279

$ (22,157)

$ 73,436

331 %





(1) Represents additional business activities including certain other corporate and management operations that are not included in the Company's reportable segments. Information is presented for reconciliation purposes.

Earnings (loss) from operations in 2024 was impacted by the impairment of goodwill at the Nugget and Rocky Gap, resulting in $70.2 million of expense during the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net loss attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders improved by $72.4 million, or 80%, and by $92.2 million, or 60%, for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025 compared to the three months and year ended December 31, 2024. Following is a summary of the changes in net (loss) earnings attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders by reportable segment for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025 compared to the three months and year ended December 31, 2024:





Net (Loss) Earnings Attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. Shareholders



For the three months











For the year









Amounts in

ended December 31,



$

%

ended December 31,



$

% thousands

2025

2024



Change

Change

2025

2024



Change

Change US East

$ (4,548)

$ (31,297)

$ 26,749

85 %

$ (14,161)

$ (47,106)

$ 32,945

70 % US Midwest



3,511



3,920



(409)

(10 %)



16,069



6,542



9,527

146 % US West



(3,887)



(48,811)



44,924

92 %



(11,716)



(61,289)



49,573

81 % Canada



806



117



689

589 %



1,639



3,390



(1,751)

(52 %) Poland



(21)



(1,194)



1,173

98 %



(1,110)



(1,909)



799

42 % Other (1)



(13,807)



(13,060)



(747)

(6 %)



(52,137)



(53,229)



1,092

2 % Consolidated

$ (17,946)

$ (90,325)

$ 72,379

80 %

$ (61,416)

$ (153,601)

$ 92,185

60 %





(1) Represents additional business activities including certain other corporate and management operations that are not included in the Company's reportable segments. Information is presented for reconciliation purposes.

Items deducted from or added to earnings (loss) from operations to arrive at net (loss) earnings attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders include interest income, interest expense, gains (losses) on foreign currency transactions and other, income tax (benefit) expense, and non-controlling interests. Increased interest expense negatively impacted net loss (earnings) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders. Net loss (earnings) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders in 2024 also was impacted by the recording of a valuation allowance on our net deferred tax assets related to the United States resulting in additional income tax expense and, as stated above, the impairment of goodwill at the Nugget and Rocky Gap during the fourth quarter of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDAR** increased by $2.8 million, or 13%, and by $2.7 million, or 3%, for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025 compared to the three months and year ended December 31, 2024. Following is a summary of the changes in Adjusted EBITDAR** by reportable segment for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025 compared to the three months and year ended December 31, 2024:





Adjusted EBITDAR**



For the three months











For the year









Amounts in

ended December 31,



$

%

ended December 31,



$

% thousands

2025

2024



Change

Change

2025

2024



Change

Change US East

$ 5,915

$ 5,712

$ 203

4 %

$ 27,277

$ 27,028

$ 249

1 % US Midwest



14,239



13,636



603

4 %



58,368



57,062



1,306

2 % US West



1,318



1,088



230

21 %



9,054



9,701



(647)

(7 %) Canada



4,910



4,681



229

5 %



20,299



20,162



137

1 % Poland



877



(603)



1,480

245 %



2,942



2,563



379

15 % Other (1)



(3,403)



(3,436)



33

1 %



(12,563)



(13,838)



1,275

9 % Consolidated

$ 23,856

$ 21,078

$ 2,778

13 %

$ 105,377

$ 102,678

$ 2,699

3 %





(1) Represents additional business activities including certain other corporate and management operations that are not included in the Company's reportable segments. Information is presented for reconciliation purposes.

BALANCE SHEET AND LIQUIDITY

As of December 31, 2025, the Company had $68.9 million in cash and cash equivalents compared to $98.8 million in cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2024. Cash and cash equivalents decreased primarily due net cash used in investing activities of $22.3 million. As of December 31, 2025, the Company had $337.7 million in outstanding debt compared to $339.6 million in outstanding debt at December 31, 2024. The outstanding debt as of December 31, 2025 included $333.4 million related to a term loan under the Company's credit agreement with Goldman Sachs Bank USA ("Goldman"), $0.5 million under a credit agreement related to Casinos Poland ("CPL") and $3.8 million under a revolving credit facility related to CPL. The Company also has a revolving line of credit with Goldman of up to $30.0 million. If the Company has aggregate outstanding revolving loans, swingline loans and letters of credit greater than $10.5 million under the credit agreement with Goldman as of the last day of any fiscal quarter, it is required to maintain a Consolidated First Lien Net Leverage Ratio of 5.50 to 1.00 or less for such fiscal quarter. As of December 31, 2025, the Consolidated First Lien Net Leverage Ratio exceeded 5.50 to 1.00, but the Company had no outstanding revolving loans, swingline loans or letters of credit under the credit agreement with Goldman. The Company also has a $715.7 million long-term financing obligation under the Master Lease.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

Today, the Company will post its current presentation, which may be used in one or more meetings with current and potential investors from time to time, at the Company's website under www.cnty.com/investor/presentations/.

The Company will post a copy of its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC for the year ended December 31, 2025 on its website at www.cnty.com/investor/financials/sec-filings/ once filed.

The Company will host its fourth quarter 2025 earnings conference call today, Friday, March 13, 2026 at 8:00 am MDT. U.S. domestic participants should dial 1-888-999-6281. For all international participants, please use 848-280-6550 to dial-in. The conference ID is ' Casinos '. Participants may listen to the call live at https://app.webinar.net/xKk1lPyVZ8a or obtain a recording of the call on the Company's website until March 31, 2026 at www.cnty.com/investor/financials/financial-results/.

CENTURY CASINOS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL INFORMATION - US GAAP BASIS Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss



























For the three months For the year

ended December 31, ended December 31, Amounts in thousands, except for per share information

2025

2024

2025

2024 Operating revenue:























Net operating revenue

$ 137,992

$ 137,766

$ 572,975

$ 575,919 Operating costs and expenses:























Total operating costs and expenses



127,553



200,393



521,696



598,076 Earnings (loss) from operations



10,439



(62,627)



51,279



(22,157) Non-operating (expense) income, net



(25,895)



(25,125)



(102,427)



(97,728) Loss before income taxes



(15,456)



(87,752)



(51,148)



(119,885) Income tax expense



(593)



(1,332)



(2,748)



(26,631) Net loss



(16,049)



(89,084)



(53,896)



(146,516) Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interests



(1,897)



(1,241)



(7,520)



(7,085) Net loss attributable to Century Casinos, Inc.

shareholders

$ (17,946)

$ (90,325)

$ (61,416)

$ (153,601)

























Net loss per share attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders: Basic

$ (0.61)

$ (2.94)

$ (2.04)

$ (5.02) Diluted

$ (0.61)

$ (2.94)

$ (2.04)

$ (5.02)

























Weighted average common shares























Basic



29,291



30,683



30,119



30,617 Diluted



29,291



30,683



30,119



30,617

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

















December 31,



December 31, Amounts in thousands



2025



2024 Assets











Current assets

$ 104,072

$ 135,549 Property and equipment, net



902,756



922,146 Other assets



140,443



142,144 Total assets

$ 1,147,271

$ 1,199,839













Liabilities and (Deficit) Equity











Current liabilities

$ 79,780

$ 86,044 Non-current liabilities



1,074,273



1,057,222 Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders' (deficit) equity



(97,697)



(34,731) Non-controlling interests



90,915



91,304 Total liabilities and (deficit) equity

$ 1,147,271

$ 1,199,839

CENTURY CASINOS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDAR** to Net (Loss) Earnings Attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. Shareholders by

Reportable Segment.













































For the three months ended December 31, 2025 Amounts in thousands



US

East



US

Midwest



US

West



Canada



Poland



Other (1)



Total Net (loss) earnings attributable to

Century Casinos, Inc.

shareholders

$ (4,548)

$ 3,511

$ (3,887)

$ 806

$ (21)

$ (13,807)

$ (17,946) Interest income



-



-



-



(80)



(6)



(173)



(259) Interest expense (2)



6,523



6,721



-



3,417



61



9,396



26,118 Income tax expense (benefit)



-



181



-



(435)



89



758



593 Depreciation and amortization



3,894



3,824



3,393



1,148



592



17



12,868 Net earnings (loss) attributable to

non-controlling interests



-



-



1,812



95



(10)



-



1,897 Non-cash stock-based

compensation



-



-



-



-



-



326



326 Loss (gain) on foreign currency

transactions, cost recovery

income and other



1



-



-



84



(96)



80



69 Loss (gain) on disposition of fixed

assets



45



2



-



(125)



45



-



(33) Pre-opening and termination

expenses



-



-



-



-



223



-



223 Adjusted EBITDAR

$ 5,915

$ 14,239

$ 1,318

$ 4,910

$ 877

$ (3,403)

$ 23,856





(1) Represents additional business activities including certain other corporate and management operations that are not included in our reportable segments. Information is presented for reconciliation purposes. (2) See "Reconciliation of Interest Expense" below for a breakdown of interest expense and "Cash Rent Payments" below for more information on the rent payments related to the Master Lease.

CENTURY CASINOS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDAR** to Net (Loss) Earnings Attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. Shareholders by

Reportable Segment.













































For the three months ended December 31, 2024 Amounts in thousands



US

East



US

Midwest



US

West



Canada



Poland



Other (1)



Total Net (loss) earnings attributable to

Century Casinos, Inc.

shareholders

$ (31,296)

$ 3,920

$ (48,811)

$ 117

$ (1,194)

$ (13,061)

$ (90,325) Interest income



-



(15)



-



(124)



(4)



(391)



(534) Interest expense (2)



6,404



6,017



-



3,367



33



10,120



25,941 Income tax expense (benefit)



60



(110)



1,081



306



(380)



375



1,332 Depreciation and amortization



4,070



3,820



3,332



1,053



349



29



12,653 Net earnings (loss) attributable to

non-controlling interests



-



-



1,770



68



(597)



-



1,241 Non-cash stock-based

compensation



-



-



-



-



-



(500)



(500) Gain on foreign currency

transactions, cost recovery

income and other



-



-



-



(106)



(168)



(8)



(282) Impairment - goodwill (3)



26,473



-



43,716



-



-



-



70,189 Loss on disposition of fixed

assets



1



4



-



-



586



-



591 Pre-opening expenses



-



-



-



-



772



-



772 Adjusted EBITDAR

$ 5,712

$ 13,636

$ 1,088

$ 4,681

$ (603)

$ (3,436)

$ 21,078





(1) Represents additional business activities including certain other corporate and management operations that are not included in our reportable segments. Information is presented for reconciliation purposes. (2) See "Reconciliation of Interest Expense" below for a breakdown of interest expense and "Cash Rent Payments" below for more information on the rent payments related to the Master Lease. (3) Related to impairment of goodwill at the Nugget and Rocky Gap.

CENTURY CASINOS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDAR** to Net (Loss) Earnings Attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. Shareholders by

Reportable Segment.













































For the year ended December 31, 2025 Amounts in thousands



US

East



US

Midwest



US

West



Canada



Poland



Other (1)



Total Net (loss) earnings attributable to

Century Casinos, Inc.

shareholders

$ (14,161)

$ 16,069

$ (11,716)

$ 1,639

$ (1,110)

$ (52,137)

$ (61,416) Interest income



-



(121)



-



(356)



(20)



(820)



(1,317) Interest expense (2)



26,019



26,629



-



13,598



224



38,313



104,783 Income tax expense



-



404



-



1,153



308



883



2,748 Depreciation and amortization



15,372



15,340



13,481



4,371



2,285



72



50,921 Net earnings (loss) attributable to

non-controlling interests



-



-



7,206



869



(555)



-



7,520 Non-cash stock-based

compensation



-



-



-



-



-



1,128



1,128 Loss (gain) on foreign currency

transactions, cost recovery

income and other (3)



1



-



36



(851)



(277)



(2)



(1,093) Loss (gain) on disposition of fixed

assets



46



47



47



(124)



74



-



90 Pre-opening and termination

expenses



-



-



-



-



2,013



-



2,013 Adjusted EBITDAR

$ 27,277

$ 58,368

$ 9,054

$ 20,299

$ 2,942

$ (12,563)

$ 105,377





(1) Represents additional business activities including certain other corporate and management operations that are not included in our reportable segments. Information is presented for reconciliation purposes. (2) See "Reconciliation of Interest Expense" below for a breakdown of interest expense and "Cash Rent Payments" below for more information on the rent payments related to the Master Lease. (3) Included in the Canada segment is $1.0 million related to cost recovery income for CDR.

CENTURY CASINOS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDAR** to Net (Loss) Earnings Attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. Shareholders by

Reportable Segment.













































For the year ended December 31, 2024 Amounts in thousands



US

East



US

Midwest



US

West



Canada



Poland



Other (1)



Total Net (loss) earnings attributable to

Century Casinos, Inc.

shareholders

$ (47,106)

$ 6,542

$ (61,289)

$ 3,390

$ (1,909)

$ (53,229)

$ (153,601) Interest income



-



(167)



(1)



(1,163)



(80)



(1,233)



(2,644) Interest expense (2)



25,575



22,159



-



13,707



39



41,887



103,367 Income tax expense (benefit)



5,748



14,197



7,029



1,010



(237)



(1,116)



26,631 Depreciation and amortization



15,929



14,172



13,153



4,368



1,811



162



49,595 Net earnings (loss) attributable to

non-controlling interests



-



-



7,097



943



(955)



-



7,085 Non-cash stock-based

compensation



-



-



-



-



-



66



66 Loss (gain) on foreign currency

transactions, cost recovery

income and other (3)



-



24



-



(2,057)



(584)



(356)



(2,973) Impairment - goodwill (4)



26,473



-



43,716



-



-



-



70,189 Loss (gain) on disposition of fixed

assets



409



135



(4)



(36)



953



-



1,457 Acquisition costs



-



-



-



-



-



(19)



(19) Pre-opening and termination

expenses



-



-



-



-



3,525



-



3,525 Adjusted EBITDAR

$ 27,028

$ 57,062

$ 9,701

$ 20,162

$ 2,563

$ (13,838)

$ 102,678





(1) Represents additional business activities including certain other corporate and management operations that are not included in our reportable segments. Information is presented for reconciliation purposes. (2) See "Reconciliation of Interest Expense" below for a breakdown of interest expense and "Cash Rent Payments" below for more information on the rent payments related to the Master Lease. (3) Included in the Canada segment is $1.1 million related to cost recovery income for CDR. (4) Related to impairment of goodwill at the Nugget and Rocky Gap.

CENTURY CASINOS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Net Earnings (Loss) Margins and Adjusted EBITDAR Margins ***



































For the three months



For the year







ended December 31,



ended December 31,







2025



2024



2025



2024 US East Net Operating Revenue

$ 39,971

$ 40,970

$ 169,496

$ 171,640

Net Earnings (Loss) Margin



(11 %)



(76 %)



(8 %)



(27 %)

Adjusted EBITDAR Margin



15 %



14 %



16 %



16 % US Midwest Net Operating Revenue

$ 40,756

$ 39,927

$ 163,810

$ 160,536

Net Earnings (Loss) Margin



9 %



10 %



10 %



4 %

Adjusted EBITDAR Margin



35 %



34 %



36 %



36 % US West Net Operating Revenue

$ 17,746

$ 19,084

$ 79,561

$ 87,492

Net Earnings (Loss) Margin



(22 %)



(256 %)



(15 %)



(70 %)

Adjusted EBITDAR Margin



7 %



6 %



11 %



11 % Canada Net Operating Revenue

$ 18,818

$ 17,894

$ 75,929

$ 76,317

Net Earnings (Loss) Margin



4 %



1 %



2 %



4 %

Adjusted EBITDAR Margin



26 %



26 %



27 %



26 % Poland Net Operating Revenue

$ 20,690

$ 19,870

$ 84,168

$ 79,900

Net Earnings (Loss) Margin



-



(6 %)



(1 %)



(2 %)

Adjusted EBITDAR Margin



4 %



(3 %)



4 %



3 % Other (1) Net Operating Revenue

$ 11

$ 21

$ 11

$ 34

Net Earnings (Loss) Margin



NM (2)



NM



NM



NM

Adjusted EBITDAR Margin



NM



NM



NM



NM Consolidated Net Operating Revenue

$ 137,992

$ 137,766

$ 572,975

$ 575,919

Net Earnings (Loss) Margin



(13 %)



(66 %)



(11 %)



(27 %)

Adjusted EBITDAR Margin



17 %



15 %



18 %



18 %





(1) Represents additional business activities including certain other corporate and management operations that are not included in our reportable segments. Information is presented for reconciliation purposes. (2) Not meaningful.

Reconciliation of Interest Expense



























For the three months For the year

ended December 31, ended December 31, Amounts in thousands



2025



2024



2025



2024 Interest expense - Credit Agreements



8,614



9,330



35,187



38,931 Interest expense - Master Lease Financing Obligation



16,641



15,770



66,174



61,356 Interest expense - Deferred Financing Costs



674



673



2,695



2,695 Interest expense - Miscellaneous



189



168



727



385 Interest expense

$ 26,118

$ 25,941

$ 104,783

$ 103,367

Cash Rent Payments



























For the three months For the year

ended December 31, ended December 31, Amounts in thousands



2025



2024



2025



2024 Master Lease

$ 15,470

$ 14,005

$ 58,644

$ 51,834 Nugget Lease (1)



1,982



1,912



7,768



7,001





(1) Represents payments with respect to the 50% interest in the Nugget Lease owned by Marnell Gaming, LLC through Smooth Bourbon, LLC ("Smooth Bourbon"), a 50% owned subsidiary of the Company that owns the real estate assets underlying the Nugget Casino Resort.

CENTURY CASINOS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION The table below shows the Company's reporting units and operating segments that are included in each of

the Company's reportable segments as of December 31, 2025:



Reportable Segment and

Operating Segment Reporting Unit US East Mountaineer Casino, Resort & Races

Rocky Gap Casino, Resort & Golf US Midwest Century Casino & Hotel Central City

Century Casino & Hotel Cripple Creek

Century Casino & Hotel Cape Girardeau and The Riverview

Century Casino & Hotel Caruthersville and The Farmstead US West Nugget Casino Resort and Smooth Bourbon, LLC Canada Century Casino & Hotel Edmonton

Century Casino St. Albert

Century Mile Racetrack and Casino

Century Downs Racetrack and Casino Poland Casinos Poland

* We define Adjusted EBITDAR as net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders before interest expense (income) (including interest expense related to the Master Lease), net, income taxes (benefit), depreciation, amortization, non-controlling interests net earnings (losses) and transactions, pre-opening expenses, termination expenses related to closing a casino, acquisition costs, non-cash stock-based compensation charges, asset impairment costs, loss (gain) on disposition of fixed assets, discontinued operations, (gain) loss on foreign currency transactions, cost recovery income and other, gain on business combination and certain other one-time transactions. The Master Lease is accounted for as a financing obligation. As such, a portion of the periodic payment under the Master Lease is recognized as interest expense with the remainder of the payment impacting the financing obligation using the effective interest method. Intercompany transactions consisting primarily of management and royalty fees and interest, along with their related tax effects, are excluded from the presentation of net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders and Adjusted EBITDAR reported for each segment. Not all of the aforementioned items occur in each reporting period, but have been included in the definition based on historical activity. These adjustments have no effect on the consolidated results as reported under GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDAR is used outside of our financial statements solely as a valuation metric and is not considered a measure of performance recognized under GAAP. Adjusted EBITDAR is an additional metric used by analysts in valuing gaming companies subject to triple net leases such as our Master Lease since it eliminates the effects of variability in leasing methods and capital structures. This metric is included as supplemental disclosure because (i) we believe Adjusted EBITDAR is used by gaming operator analysts and investors to determine the equity value of gaming operators and (ii) financial analysts refer to Adjusted EBITDAR when valuing our business. We believe Adjusted EBITDAR is useful for equity valuation purposes because (i) its calculation isolates the effects of financing real estate, and (ii) using a multiple of Adjusted EBITDAR to calculate enterprise value allows for an adjustment to the balance sheet to recognize estimated liabilities arising from operating leases related to real estate.

CENTURY CASINOS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

Adjusted EBITDAR should not be construed as an alternative to net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, as indicators of our performance. In addition, Adjusted EBITDAR as used by us may not be defined in the same manner as other companies in our industry, and, as a result, may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures of other companies. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAR should not be viewed as a measure of overall operating performance or considered in isolation or as an alternative to net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders, because it excludes the rent expense associated with our Master Lease and several other items.

** The Company defines net earnings (loss) margin as net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders divided by net operating revenue.

*** The Company defines Adjusted EBITDAR margin as Adjusted EBITDAR divided by net operating revenue. Adjusted EBITDAR margins are a non-US GAAP measure. Management uses these margins as one of several measures to evaluate the efficiency of the Company's casino operations.

ABOUT CENTURY CASINOS, INC.:

Century Casinos, Inc. is a casino entertainment company. The Company operates the following reportable segments: (i) US East includes the Mountaineer Casino, Resort & Races in New Cumberland, West Virginia and Rocky Gap Casino, Resort & Golf in Flintstone, Maryland; (ii) US Midwest includes the Century Casinos & Hotels Cape Girardeau and Caruthersville in Missouri, and in Cripple Creek and Central City, Colorado; (iii) US West includes the Nugget Casino Resort, in Reno-Sparks, Nevada; (iv) Canada includes Century Casino & Hotel in Edmonton, the Century Casino in St. Albert, Century Mile Racetrack and Casino in Edmonton, Alberta and Century Downs Racetrack and Casino in Calgary, Alberta; and (v) Poland where the Company operates six casinos through its subsidiary Casinos Poland Ltd. The Company continues to pursue other projects in various stages of development.

Century Casinos ' common stock trades on The Nasdaq Capital Market® under the symbol CNTY. For more information about Century Casinos, visit our website at www.cnty.com.

This release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the management of Century Casinos based on information currently available to management. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential for our portfolio of casinos, the strategic review process and the potential sale of our Poland operations, projects in development and other opportunities, including our recently opened Caruthersville, Missouri land-based casino and hotel, licensing and reopening of our Poland casinos, our credit agreement with Goldman and obligations under our Master Lease and our ability to repay our debt and other obligations, outcomes of legal proceedings, changes in our tax provisions or exposure to additional income tax liabilities, impairments, and plans for our casinos and our Company including expectations regarding Adjusted EBITDAR and cash flow in 2026 and other estimates, forecasts and expectations regarding 2026 and later results, and any other statements that are not purely historical. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include, among others, the risks described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" under Item 1A of Part 1 of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, Item 1A of Part 1 of our forthcoming Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in subsequent periodic and current SEC filings we may make. Century Casinos disclaims any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by it or on its behalf.

SOURCE Century Casinos, Inc.