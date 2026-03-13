Longsys Showcased AI-Driven Storage Solutions at Embedded World 2026

NUREMBERG, Germany, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At Embedded World 2026, branded semiconductor memory enterprise Longsys(301308.SZ) demonstrated its integrated storage innovation capabilities and dual business model value under the theme "AI Storage for Embedded World".

Automotive-grade Portfolio Powers Intelligent Vehicles

With seven years of expertise in automotive-grade storage, Longsys has built comprehensive capabilities across chip R&D, packaging, and supply chain management. Addressing industry challenges in supply stability and cost control, the Company leverages its TCM (Technology-Contract Manufacturing) and PTM (Product Technology Manufacturing) models to deliver one-stop solutions.

The TCM model transforms short-term transactions into long-term contracts by integrating wafer resources, controllers, packaging, and testing across the entire supply chain-ensuring stable and reliable resource supply. The PTM model provides customized storage solutions, reducing customer validation costs and risks.

At the show, Longsys showcased its full AEC-Q100 qualified automotive portfolio, including:

Automotive-grade eMMC: Featuring self-developed WM6000 controller, up to 128GB capacity, compliant with Grade 2/3 standards

Featuring self-developed WM6000 controller, up to 128GB capacity, compliant with Grade 2/3 standards Automotive-grade UFS: Up to 256GB capacity with superior read/write performance for ADAS applications; future versions will integrate self-developed WM7400/7300/7200 controllers

Up to 256GB capacity with superior read/write performance for ADAS applications; future versions will integrate self-developed WM7400/7300/7200 controllers Automotive-grade LPDDR4x: 4266Mbps data rate enhancing AI cockpit experiences with integrated ODT and DQS technology

AI Robot Solutions Enable Embodied Intelligence

Addressing growing demand in embodied intelligence, Longsys featured its AI Robot showcase area, highlighting high-speed storage medium mSSD and Lexar AI Storage Core solutions. The mSSD delivers chip-level quality with sequential read/write speeds up to 7400/6500 MB/s and 4K random read/write speeds up to 1000K/820K IOPS, supporting rapid AI model loading for robotics applications. The Lexar AI Storage Core inherits the key characteristics of mSSD while adding hot-swap functionality and targeted firmware optimizations for AI applications.

As AI Storage continues to evolve, Longsys is committed to powering the next generation of intelligent embedded systems.

About Longsys

Founded in 1999, Longsys(301308.SZ) is a globally leading branded semiconductor memory enterprise, integrating R&D, design, packaging and testing, manufacturing, and sales services. Longsys upholds the corporate vision of "Everything for memory". With memory technology innovation at its core, Longsys provides high-end, flexible, and efficient full-stack customized services to global customers. For more information please visit https://www.longsys.com/, and follow Longsys on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

