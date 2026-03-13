On request of ARENIT Industrie SE, company registration number HRB 187282, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's Swedish Depositary Receipt (SDR) to trading on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Sweden with effect from March 17, 2026.



The company has 23,844,157 shares as per today's date.



Shares

Short name: ARENIT SDB Maximum number of SDRs to be listed: 23,844,157 ISIN code: SE0027767849 Round Lot: 1 Order book ID: 485869 Company Registration Number: HRB 187282 Market segment: First North STO/8 Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table Trading currency: SEK





