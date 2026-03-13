On request of ARENIT Industrie SE, company registration number HRB 187282, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's Swedish Depositary Receipt (SDR) to trading on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Sweden with effect from March 17, 2026.
The company has 23,844,157 shares as per today's date.
Shares
|Short name:
|ARENIT SDB
|Maximum number of SDRs to be listed:
|23,844,157
|ISIN code:
|SE0027767849
|Round Lot:
|1
|Order book ID:
|485869
|Company Registration Number:
|HRB 187282
|Market segment:
|First North STO/8
|Tick Size table:
|MiFID II tick size table
|Trading currency:
|SEK
This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on 0852800399.
© 2026 GlobeNewswire