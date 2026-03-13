Anzeige
Freitag, 13.03.2026
WKN: A0XFSF | ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0 | Ticker-Symbol: DMRE
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.03.2026 13:34 Uhr
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

13. Mar 2026 / 13:28 CET/CEST, transmitted by GlobeNewswire.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report type: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure: 19.03.2026

  • Language: German
    Address: https://www.demire.ag/publikationen/
  • Language: English
    Address: https://www.demire.ag/en/publications/

End of message

GlobeNewsWire Distribution Services include regulatory announcements, financial/corporate news and press releases.

Archive at www.globenewswire.com

Language English
Company DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
Robert-Bosch-Straße 11
63225 Langen
Germany
Internet https://www.demire.ag

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
