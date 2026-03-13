Fire caused by an electrical fault from an overheated arcing cable hit the solar panels at Europa Point Stadium in Gibraltar. Firefighters contained and extinguished the blaze within 20 minutes.On March 10, a fire broke out in the PV systems installed at the Europa Point Stadium in Gibraltar. According to the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service, the blaze involved solar photovoltaic panels located on the roof of the sports complex. "Two fire appliances were deployed to the scene. We worked swiftly to contain and extinguish the blaze, ensuring the safety of the premises and surrounding area," the ...

