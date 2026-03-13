Black Book Research: Black Book: Spain's Hospital IT Race Has Shifted from National Progress to Regional Performance

New 2026 analysis finds Spain's national digital backbone is no longer the differentiator; autonomous communities and provider groups now compete on interoperability, cyber resilience, and hospital workflow performance

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / March 13, 2026 / Black Book Market Research has released Spain State of Acute Care EHR and Digital Health 2026, a new report examining Spain's acute care EHR/HIS and digital health market across interoperability, policy, funding, procurement priorities, and vendor-platform dynamics.

The report finds that Spain enters 2026 with a strong national digital health backbone, anchored by broad ePrescription use and national health record exchange. However, Black Book says the market is now moving beyond basic EHR adoption toward a more demanding phase focused on workflow depth, clinical usability, operational performance, and measurable outcomes.

"Spain's digital health trajectory is being defined region by region," said Doug Brown, President of Black Book Research. "National capabilities matter, but the real policy and procurement advantage will belong to the autonomous communities and hospital groups that can turn that foundation into trusted interoperability, stronger governance, and measurable operational gains at the point of care."

Black Book describes Spain's current environment as a mature backbone with uneven bedside depth. The report highlights the scale of the market, including 852 inpatient hospitals, 160,336 installed beds, 13,026 SNS primary care sites, 1,832 authorized lab centers, and about 53 million imaging tests annually.

The study finds that while national interoperability infrastructure is advanced, inpatient workflow maturity still varies by autonomous community and provider group. Core digital systems are widely deployed, but advanced medication workflows, structured documentation, and discharge processes remain inconsistent across facilities.

Black Book identifies several top priorities shaping hospital IT decisions in 2026, including ENS-aligned cybersecurity, stronger interoperability governance, near-real-time operational analytics, improved patient access tools, and modernization strategies tied to measurable value.

The report also points to growing procurement activity in integration platforms, citizen access and portal layers, imaging infrastructure, analytics, cybersecurity and resilience programs, and managed services. Vendor and platform analysis includes CGM SELENE, InterSystems TrakCare, Dedalus HCIS, regional public-sector platforms such as Diraya, eCAP, Osabide, and Abucasis, DXC Technology's HP-HIS/HP-HCIS legacy estates, SAP-linked enterprise environments, Oracle Health/Cerner, hyperscaler-enabled service models including Microsoft, AWS, and Google, and open-source interoperability tooling.

The Spain State of Acute Care EHR and Digital Health 2026 report is part of Black Book's 2026 State of Global Healthcare IT and Digital Tech/EHR country report series. Black Book has conducted independent healthcare IT market research in Spain and across Europe since 2013.

