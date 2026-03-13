Southern Energy Renewables Inc.: Southern Energy Renewables Announce $1.4 Billion Methanol and Sustainable Aviation Fuel Facility in St. Charles Parish

The project is expected to create 514 new job opportunities in the Southeast Region.

The flagship project expands U.S. energy innovation to support growing global demand for lower-cost transportation fuels.

Commercial operations are expected to begin in late 2029.

KILLONA, LA / ACCESS Newswire / March 13, 2026 / Southern Energy Renewables announced it will invest $1.4 billion to develop a green methanol and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production facility that will convert the region's abundant wood-waste biomass into some of the lowest lifecycle-carbon fuels on the market, leveraging Louisiana's established energy infrastructure, innovation ecosystem and skilled workforce.

The company is expected to create 120 direct new jobs with an average salary of $97,267, which is 5% above the average St. Charles Parish wage. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in an additional 394 indirect new jobs, for a total of 514 potential new job opportunities in the Southeast Region.

"Louisiana's energy leadership is rooted in our ability to couple emerging technologies alongside the industries that have long powered our state," LED Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois said. "Southern Energy Renewables' plans build on that strength by bringing advanced fuel production and high-quality jobs to St. Charles Parish. This project expands the scope of our energy sector and reinforces Louisiana's role in the nation's energy dominance."

The new production facility located near hydrogen supply and key logistics infrastructure is Southern's first commercial-scale development in Louisiana as it prepares for a proposed merger with DevvStream, a carbon management and monetization firm.

"Louisiana is a vital partner in advancing our production model that includes the conversion of regional wood-waste biomass sourcing, fuel production, and aviation and maritime offtake to create a first-of-its-kind platform with the potential to compete on a global stage and reduce the global reliance on China for clean fuels," Southern Energy Renewables CEO Jay Patel said. "With support from LED and other local partners, our roadmap is built to deliver fuels at an industrial scale with a clear cost advantage, while creating new jobs, expanding the local economy, and strengthening America's energy leadership to meet growing demand."

Southern Energy Renewables is a U.S.-based developer of biomass-to-fuels projects. The St. Charles Parish facility represents the company's first commercial-scale development in Louisiana.

"We are excited to welcome Southern Renewable Energy to St. Charles Parish," St. Charles Parish President Matthew Jewell said. "Projects like this continue to demonstrate the industry's confidence in our community, our workforce, and our strategic location along the Mississippi River. This investment will continue to strengthen our economy, support job creation, and ensure our parish remains a leader in alternative fuel and energy production."

Pre-construction planning and site development activities on the project are underway. Construction is expected to begin in late 2027 with production anticipated in late 2029.

"Louisiana has the assets to lead the next era of energy, and Southern Energy Renewables is proof," President and CEO of Greater New Orleans, Inc. Michael Hecht said. "This remarkable project builds on the state's industrial strengths, skilled workforce, and global logistics assets to bring a first-of-its-kind sustainable jet fuel and methanol facility to St. Charles Parish. It will create high-wage jobs while advancing lower-carbon fuels that help modernize the aviation industry."

To win the project in St. Charles, the state of Louisiana offered Southern Energy Renewables a competitive incentives package that includes the comprehensive workforce development solutions of LED FastStart and a $1 million performance-based grant for infrastructure improvements. The company is also expected to participate in the state's Industrial Tax Exemption program.

Register here to be notified about Southern Energy Renewables job opportunities, hiring events and news updates. Louisiana companies, make sure your business is registered at SourceLouisiana.com to enter the pipeline for contract and vendor opportunities with development projects statewide.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Jay Patel, Southern Energy Renewables Chief Executive Officer

jkp@southernenergyrenew.com

916.835.6306

Emma Wagner, LED Communications Director

Emma.Wagner@la.gov

912.467.2117

Jacey Wesley, LED Strategic Communications Manager

Jacey.Wesley@la.gov

225.342.5536

About LED

Louisiana Economic Development is responsible for driving capital investment, job creation and economic opportunity for the people of Louisiana and employers of all sizes. Explore how LED is positioning Louisiana to win at OpportunityLouisiana.com.

About DevvStream (NASDAQ:DEVS)

DevvStream Corp. (NASDAQ:DEVS) is a carbon management company focused on the development, investment, and sale of environmental assets worldwide, including carbon credits and renewable energy certificates.

To learn more, visit www.devvstream.com.

About Southern Energy Renewables Inc.

Southern Energy Renewables Inc. is a U.S.-based clean fuels, chemicals, and products developer focused on advancing large-scale biomass-to-fuels projects. These projects are in development and designed to produce carbon-negative SAF and green methanol, supported by integrated carbon capture and sequestration.

To learn more, visit www.southernenergyrenew.com.

