Southern Energy Renewables Inc.: Southern Energy Renewables and Axens Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Advance SAF Projects in Louisiana and Beyond

Global technology licensor to provide complete SAF and CO2 capture suite; collaboration supports development roadmap for Southern Energy Renewables

NEW ORLEANS, LA / ACCESS Newswire / March 13, 2026 / Southern Energy Renewables Inc. ("Southern"), a U.S.-based producer of low-cost fuels made from biomass, with a flagship Louisiana project that plans to utilize regional wood-waste biomass to deliver green methanol and carbon-negative sustainable aviation fuel ("SAF") at scale, today announced that Southern and Axens have signed a memorandum of understanding ("MoU") to collaborate on the development of sustainable aviation fuel ("SAF") and related fuel projects, with an initial focus on Southern's planned biomass-to-fuel facility in Louisiana.

Axens is a global provider of process technologies, equipment, catalysts, and services for the conversion of oil and biomass into cleaner fuels, renewable fuels and bio-based chemicals, natural gas treatment, and carbon capture solutions. The company's portfolio includes more than 3,000 industrial units under license worldwide and a full suite of solutions from feasibility studies through unit start-up and lifecycle support.

Under the MoU, Southern is responsible for leading overall project development, including site work, permitting, feedstock and offtake engagement, and coordination with local stakeholders. Axens is slated to serve as licensor-of-record for key technologies across the value chain, including CO2 capture and conditioning and SAF production technologies, with the goal of advancing a de-risked, bankable pathway from regional biomass to low-carbon fuels. The parties expect to focus first on the Louisiana facility, then evaluate additional opportunities in other regions as appropriate.

In parallel with the Axens collaboration, Southern has created an experimental digital token referred to as "$SAF." The current concept is to use $SAF over time as a data layer that helps track and visualize production from Southern's facilities, starting with limited use at the pilot plant and, subject to further development and approvals, extending to the flagship Louisiana project. The framework is intended to link token issuance and retirement to measured output and associated operational data, with the goal of improving traceability around SAF production and providing an additional lens on process performance and optimization, without changing how the underlying fuels are produced, sold, or accounted for.

"Our strategic alliance with Axens is an important step in our mission to support the United States in strengthening its energy leadership and advancing synthetic fuels," said Nevin Smalls, Chief Strategy Officer of Southern Energy Renewables. "Axens brings a complete, proven suite of technologies from CO2 capture through SAF production, together with deep experience executing projects around the world. The best part is we are providing a solution that will compete globally that provides synthetic aviation fuel at jet parity without subsidies.

"We are providing to Southern Energy Renewables a complete suite of technologies from the capture of CO2 until the production of SAF to remove technology risk from the equation," said David Schwalje, VP of Emerging Market Development at Axens. "We plan to share our extensive knowledge and experience in project development, gathered from projects developed worldwide in the emerging SAF and CO2 spaces. We believe in collaboration, and that partnering spirit is key to navigating the first phases of the project all the way to the operation of the plant. Together, we can turn technology and commercial innovation into industrial reality."

The MoU is non-binding and outlines the framework for cooperation between Southern and Axens. Specific projects, contractual terms, and implementation steps remain subject to further negotiation, due diligence, and approvals by the parties and, where applicable, by regulators and financing partners. Nothing in this announcement is, or should be construed as, an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy $SAF or any other digital asset.

About Southern Energy Renewables

Southern Energy Renewables Inc. is a U.S.-based clean fuels, chemicals and products developer focused on advancing large-scale biomass-to-fuels projects. These projects are designed to produce carbon-negative SAF and green methanol, supported by integrated carbon capture and sequestration.

Visit southernenergyrenew.com for more information.

About DevvStream (NASDAQ:DEVS)

DevvStream Corp. (NASDAQ:DEVS) is a carbon management company focused on the development, investment, and sale of environmental assets worldwide, including carbon credits and renewable energy certificates.

To learn more, visit www.devvstream.com.

About Axens

The Axens Group (www.axens.net) offers a complete range of solutions for the conversion of oil and biomass into cleaner fuels, the production and purification of major petrochemical intermediates, the chemical recycling of plastics, natural gas treatment and conversion options, water treatment and carbon capture. Their offer includes technologies, equipment, furnaces, modular units, catalysts, adsorbents and related services. Axens is ideally positioned to cover the entire value chain, from feasibility studies to start-up and monitoring of units throughout their lifecycle. This unique position guarantees optimum performance and a reduced environmental footprint. Axens' international offering is based on highly qualified human resources, modern production facilities and an extensive global network for industrial, technical support and sales services. Axens is an IFP Energies Nouvelles Group company.

To find out more, visit our website, and follow us on LinkedIn.

