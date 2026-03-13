Anzeige
Freitag, 13.03.2026
Der nächste Lithium-Runner? EMP startet entscheidende Engineering-Phase
13.03.2026 13:50 Uhr
Remergify, Inc.: Ready Set Fund Grow Releases White Paper Revealing How Targeted Urban Areas and Opportunity Zones Can Generate Institutional-Quality Returns Through Micro Data Center Infrastructure

New Research Quantifies the $100 Billion Opportunity Zone Capital Gap - and the Infrastructure Category Built to Fill It

HOMESTEAD, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 13, 2026 / Ready Set Fund Grow (RSFG), a Farrington Capital Group, LLC initiative, today announced the release of its inaugural white paper, "How Targeted Urban Areas and Opportunity Zones Can Achieve Transformational Economic Returns Through Ready Set Fund Grow Micro Data Centers." The white paper is now available to accredited investors and economic development professionals upon request.

The white paper presents a data-driven case that micro data centers - purpose-built edge computing facilities deployed inside federally designated Targeted Urban Areas (TUA) and Opportunity Zone communities - represent the single highest-leverage infrastructure investment available to these communities, offering investors the rare combination of institutional-quality returns and genuine, measurable community impact.

"One hundred billion dollars has flowed into Qualified Opportunity Funds since 2017. The vast majority has gone to multifamily housing in already-gentrifying neighborhoods. The communities that need it most - communities like Homestead, Florida, where we built our flagship facility - have received almost none of it. This white paper shows exactly why that needs to change, and exactly what the numbers look like when it does."

- Alfred Farrington II, Founder & Managing Director, Ready Set Fund Grow

KEY FINDINGS OF THE WHITE PAPER:

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act of 2025 made Opportunity Zones a permanent feature of the federal tax code with a new round of designations in 2026 - creating an unprecedented window for infrastructure-anchored OZ investment

A $500,000 QOF investment in an RSFG facility held for 10 years generates an estimated $1,000,000-$1,350,000 in after-tax returns, with zero federal capital gains tax on appreciation after the 10-year hold

A single RSFG facility in a TUA/OZ community can leverage $725,000 to $1,600,000 in non-dilutive grant capital over five years - reducing the effective cost of capital by 40-50%

Every $1 of federal CDBG or EDA grant invested in an RSFG facility generates an estimated $2.50-$3.50 in local community economic activity

A five-facility RSFG network is projected to generate $10-$14 million in annual community economic impact at Year 5 and create 40-70 direct and indirect jobs

A $5,000,000 Qualified Opportunity Fund portfolio across five RSFG facilities projects a 3.2x base-case net return multiple with zero tax on appreciation after a 10-year hold

The white paper draws on data from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Technology Engagement Center, the Economic Innovation Group, the Joint Committee on Taxation, PwC, MarketsandMarkets, and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Ready Set Fund Grow operates the flagship "The Fish Bowl" micro data center in Homestead, Florida - a 10-rack, 80kW edge computing facility offering HIPAA, SOC 2, and PCI-DSS compliant colocation to small and mid-sized businesses in South Miami-Dade County. The facility is paired with a coworking incubator, virtual office hub, and EV charging station, generating four independent revenue streams within the federally designated Targeted Urban Area.

The white paper is available to accredited investors, community development financial institutions (CDFIs), economic development organizations, and government agency partners. To request a copy, contact Ready Set Fund Grow directly.

ABOUT READY SET FUND GROW

Ready Set Fund Grow is a Farrington Capital Group, LLC initiative founded by Alfred Farrington II, a Homestead, Florida-based entrepreneur with expertise in blockchain technology, business development, investor relations, and digital infrastructure. RSFG operates The Fish Bowl micro data center in Homestead, FL and is pursuing expansion into additional TUA and Opportunity Zone markets nationwide. The ReadySetFundGrow Foundation (501(c)(3) application pending) serves as the non-profit grant-funding arm of the venture.

Securities are offered exclusively pursuant to Regulation D Rule 506(c) to verified accredited investors only. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation to purchase securities.

###

Contact Information

Stuart Fine
CEO
stuart@remergify.com

Investors and Government Officials
Alfred Farrington II
CEO
alfred@farringtoncapitalgroup.com

SOURCE: Remergify, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/ready-set-fund-grow-releases-white-paper-revealing-how-targeted-urban-areas-an-1147381

