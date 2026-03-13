Anzeige
13.03.2026 14:00 Uhr
New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Update: Two-time Olympic Champions Have a Bell Moment on the Trading Floor

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastornardi delivers the pre-market update on March 13th

  • U.S. stock market indices are on track for weekly losses as ICE Brent Crude oil, the international benchmark, rises amid the conflict in Iran.
  • On NYSE Live, Bitcoin Standard Treasury Company Co-Founder and CIO Sean Bill will share how his company is working to maximize bitcoin's value.
  • Rugby will meet the NYSE as the ramp-up begins for HSBC SVNS New York, with interviews from rugby executive Alan Gilpin and retired player Naya Tapper.
  • U.S. Figure Skating power couple Madison Chock and Evan Bates enjoy a NYSE Bell Moment after taking home gold and silver at the Milan Cortina Winter Games.

Opening Bell
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) CEO Bill McDermott opens US Markets

Closing Bell
EltaMD Skin Care, a Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) brand, in recognition of the 3rd Annual National Dermatologist Day

Click to relive Olympic Champions Madison Chock and Evan Bates visit: youtube.com/@NYSEofficial

U.S. figure skaters Madison Chock and Evan Bates interviewed at the NYSE.

NYSE Logo

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2933469/NYSE_March_13_Market_Update.mp4
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2933468/Madison_Chock_and_Evan_Bates.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-update-two-time-olympic-champions-have-a-bell-moment-on-the-trading-floor-302713386.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
