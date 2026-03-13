New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Update: Two-time Olympic Champions Have a Bell Moment on the Trading Floor

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastornardi delivers the pre-market update on March 13th

U.S. stock market indices are on track for weekly losses as ICE Brent Crude oil, the international benchmark, rises amid the conflict in Iran.

On NYSE Live, Bitcoin Standard Treasury Company Co-Founder and CIO Sean Bill will share how his company is working to maximize bitcoin's value.

Rugby will meet the NYSE as the ramp-up begins for HSBC SVNS New York, with interviews from rugby executive Alan Gilpin and retired player Naya Tapper.

U.S. Figure Skating power couple Madison Chock and Evan Bates enjoy a NYSE Bell Moment after taking home gold and silver at the Milan Cortina Winter Games.

Opening Bell

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) CEO Bill McDermott opens US Markets

Closing Bell

EltaMD Skin Care, a Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) brand, in recognition of the 3rd Annual National Dermatologist Day

Click to relive Olympic Champions Madison Chock and Evan Bates visit: youtube.com/@NYSEofficial

