Housing Authority of Cook County Welcomes New Commissioners as Agency Marks 80 Years of Service

Experienced Housing, Finance and Community Development Leaders Appointed to Support the Mission and Advancement of the Housing Authority of Cook County

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / March 13, 2026 / The Housing Authority of Cook County (HACC) announced the appointment of three new members to its Board of Commissioners, strengthening the agency's leadership at a time of continued progress and renewed focus on performance and service to residents.

On March 12, 2026, the Cook County Board of Commissioners approved the appointment of Zenobia Johnson-Black, William Little, and Bruce Schiff to serve as volunteer commissioners for the Housing Authority of Cook County. Each will serve a five-year term providing governance and oversight for the agency.

The newly appointed commissioners bring a wide range of professional expertise spanning housing, finance, public administration, and community development.

Zenobia Johnson-Black is a retired public administrator with a distinguished career in education, community development and intergovernmental relations. She has served in key roles across multiple public agencies, including the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Cook County Recorder of Deeds, and the City of Chicago.

William Little is a seasoned real estate and community development executive with more than three decades of experience in law, finance, and urban transformation. His work has supported major public and private initiatives focused on neighborhood revitalization, affordable housing expansion, and equitable economic growth.

Bruce Schiff, a Certified Public Accountant, brings extensive experience in the development and financing of affordable housing, particularly through the use of low-income housing tax credits. His work has involved partnerships with housing authorities, nonprofit and for-profit developers, lenders, and investors.

HACC Board Chair Wendy Williams stated that the combined experience of the new commissioners will continue to strengthen the board's strategic oversight.

"Collectively, we are gaining decades of valuable institutional knowledge and professional expertise that will help strengthen our governance and guide the agency's continued progress," Williams said. "We extend a special thank you to our outgoing board members, Commissioners Nilda Soler, Eric Slaughter, and Dr. Normah Salleh-Barone, for their commitment to public service and their willingness to support the residents and communities HACC serves."

The new Commissioners arrive as HACC marks its 80th anniversary, a milestone that reflects both the agency's history of service and its continued transformation.

Over the past two years, HACC has advanced key operational improvements under the leadership of Executive Director Danita W. Childers, positioning the agency to build on its progress and strengthen services for residents.

"This is a pivotal time in HACC's history as we celebrate 80 years of service," Childers said. "Our new commissioners will help guide our Culture of Excellence as we continue improving performance, strengthening partnerships, and enhancing service to residents throughout suburban Cook County. This is another important step toward our goal of becoming a high-performing agency."

In the coming months, HACC will also welcome a new suburban Cook County resident commissioner to complete the fulfillment of all vacant roles and term expirations on the board.

