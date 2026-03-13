Essity / TORK: Tork and BC Place Team Up To Advance Arena Hygiene and Sustainability, Elevating Fan Experience Ahead of Monumental Sports Year

Partnership with the Vancouver venue combines comprehensive hygiene solutions to drive waste reduction, guest satisfaction and operational efficiency

PHILADELPHIA, PA AND VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / March 13, 2026 / Originally published on Tork Press and News

Recently, Tork, an Essity brand, and BC Place in Vancouver announced a strategic partnership to elevate hygiene standards, sustainability and the overall fan experience at one of Canada's premier venues. Home to the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League and the Vancouver Whitecaps FC of Major League Soccer, BC Place is preparing to welcome millions of international visitors for major sporting events in 2026, making this partnership a timely investment ahead of a landmark year for the venue.

Superior hygiene across a facility elevates the fan experience, encourages food and beverage spending and makes the work easier for the staff maintaining those spaces - which is why Tork is deploying its high-capacity PeakServe and OptiServe families of dispensers and solutions across BC Place's 54,500 seat stadium. With over 1,000 dispensers deployed throughout the facility - including 129 washrooms - comprehensive hygiene solutions strengthen BC Place's operational excellence.

"At BC Place, finding a hygiene partner who can contribute meaningfully to both our operational performance and our sustainability journey is vital" said Chris May, General Manager at BC Place. "Tork provides solutions that will help us progress towards our goal of Zero Waste Certification, while maintaining the clean, welcoming spaces our guests expect and enjoy."

Both organizations share a strong commitment to creating environments that deliver exceptional guest experiences while advancing environmental stewardship. In 2025, Essity, the parent company of the Tork brand, was recognized on the Corporate Knights' Global 100 list and CDP's A List for forests, while BC Place is pursuing Zero Waste Certification by 2026. Tork solutions, including the carbon neutral certified and SEAL Sustainability Award-winning dispenser systems, will be instrumental in achieving this goal, reducing consumption and minimizing waste across the facility.

"Essity and BC Place have a long-term partnership built on close collaboration, value creation and continual improvement to elevate the customer experience," said Brandy Afoon, Account Manager, Essity. "With innovative, sustainable Tork solutions supporting venue operations, we're proud to help BC Place continue delivering a clean, comfortable environment for every guest."

About Tork

The Tork brand offers professional hygiene products and services to customers worldwide ranging from restaurants and healthcare facilities to offices, schools and industries. Our products include dispensers, paper towels, toilet tissues, soap, napkins and wipers, but also software solutions for data-driven cleaning. Through expertise in hygiene, functional design and sustainability, Tork has become a market leader that supports customers to think ahead so they're always ready for business. Tork is a global brand of Essity and a committed partner to customers in more than 110 countries. To keep up with the latest Tork news and innovations, please visit www.torkglobal.com/us/en/.

About Essity

Essity is a global, leading hygiene and health company. Every day, our products, solutions and services are used by a billion people around the world. Our purpose is to break barriers to well-being for the benefit of consumers, patients, caregivers, customers and society. Sales are conducted in approximately 150 countries under the leading global brands TENA and Tork, and other strong brands such as Actimove, Cutimed, JOBST, Knix, Leukoplast, Libero, Libresse, Lotus, Modibodi, Nosotras, Saba, Tempo, TOM Organic and Zewa. In 2024, Essity had net sales of approximately SEK 146bn (EUR 13bn) and employed 36,000 people. The company's headquarters is located in Stockholm, Sweden and Essity is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More information at essity.com.

About BC Place

As the largest multipurpose venue of its kind in Western Canada, BC Place provides a spectacular home for international, professional and amateur sport, entertainment, commerce, cultural experiences and community gatherings for the benefit of all British Columbians. BC Place is a part of BC Pavilion Corporation (PavCo), a Provincial Crown Corporation of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture & Sport.

