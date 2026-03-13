Wellgistics Health, Inc.: Wellgistics President Releases Letter to Shareholder on Emerging Patient Care-Centric Strategic Direction

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 13, 2026 / Wellgistics Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:WGRX) ("Wellgistics"), a health information technology leader, integrating proprietary pharmacy dispensing optimization artificial intelligence (AI) platform EinsteinRx into its patented blockchain-enabled smart contracts platform PharmacyChain, today announced that its President & Interim-CEO Prashant Patel, RPh released a letter to shareholders.

The prescription drug and broader healthcare landscapes in the United States are rapidly changing. From the direct involvement of the federal government in providing discount cards for prescription drugs via to direct to consumers (DTC) online platform TrumpRx, to major pharmaceutical manufacturers offering prescription obesity drugs DTC through their own online pharmacies, to increasing percentages of patients receiving prescriptions for obesity and other drugs from physicians through telemedicine, it is clear that technology is rapidly changing how Americans engage with the healthcare system. This emerging shift in the healthcare market that gained significant momentum during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic has significant long-term consequences for independent pharmacies and providers throughout the country.

Here at Wellgistics Health, we have been evaluating how best to leverage our pharmaceutical distribution businesses and deep healthcare relationships to position ourselves for the healthcare system tomorrow. After thorough review, we have determined that the best path forward for us is to transition our focus towards becoming a seller of prescription drugs and related services directly to patients via the Company's online pharmacy, and to leverage our relationships with independent pharmacies and other more local service providers to coordinate patient care with a view towards expanding the scope of our industry-leading EinsteinRx artificial intelligence hub platform to enable its use in areas beyond prescription drug dispensing optimization, towards optimization of patient outcomes.

To this end, we have been strategically expanding marketing and healthcare technology relationships in preparation for this new direction. Our emerging partnership with NFL Alumni Health is set to provide us with access to a uniquely positioned group of influencers with unparalleled brand awareness and trust, capable of generating deep consumer engagement that we believe will help us elevate our new message to consumers throughout the United States in the second half of the year as football season kicks into gear. We have exclusively licensed technology from DataVault AI in preparation for the deployment of the Company's proprietary drug serialization solution PharmacyChain that will allow us not only to tokenize prescription drug data, but also data of each data aspect required for a prescription drug to be dispensed - which includes the aggregation of electronic patient records (EHD) data such as prior diagnoses, diagnostic testing results and other key data. We recently gained access to a proprietary lower-cost eligibility and benefits verification tool sufficiently attractive to compete for pharmacy and partner verification business in anticipation of the deployment of PharmacyChain so that there is an immediate incentive for partners to work with us as we begin to expand our healthcare ecosystem beyond pharmacy.

We are also leveraging our deep understanding of pharmacy science to position ourselves on the side of patients with respect to mitigating the side effects of prescription drugs in rapidly growing and large underserved medical conditions. To this end, the Company's partnership with Tollo Health has positioned us to target two large chronic conditions that currently experience incomplete outcomes and/or side effects from currently approved prescription drug solutions with the over 36 million+ (12%+ of US population)[1] & growing diabetic and/or obese patients currently on GLP-1 medication via medical food Forzet and the over 18 million+ (6% of US population)[2] suffering from Long COVID via 3CL protease cleansing dietary supplement Tollovid. Additionally, Tollo has natural medical food product Galectovid that is targeted towards the 6-10 annual viral infections each American (300 million+)[3] contracts, the vast majority of which are left untreated and have been increasingly linked to later-in-life chronic diseases such as cancer, Alzheimer's disease and multiple sclerosis.

While we have made strides in this new direction, with the longer-term and medium terms outlook shaping up nicely, we are now preparing to focus on the immediate term execution phase that will position us to be able to complete this shift. To this end, we are actively preparing our telemedicine and diagnostic testing strategies, aiming to develop a closed-loop ecosystem that pharmaceutical manufacturing and other partners will be attracted to as a result of the marketing power, data generation and patient flow capabilities that will build value for their brands. We are also engaged with payers who have expressed a strong interest in being able to help shape our PharmacyChain solution to help solve key inefficiencies that currently plague the US healthcare system and result in higher costs with poor outcomes and expect to secure relationships that will allow us to begin to deploy our emerging solutions in a stepwise fashion, initially around mitigating GLP-1 related muscle loss.

We strongly believe that now is the time to take these decisive actions so that we can retool our offering for the future. We intend to fortify our relationships with the Wellgistics Pharmacy Network by making available many more tools to help pharmacists manage their patients, and expect that as pharmacies are able to confidently expand their service offerings, we will be able to enable them with products and relationships they would otherwise not have access to alone, strengthening our value proposition to them via new revenue streams at a time of compressing margins and making them an extension of our own offering where appropriate.

We believe in our mission, cognizant of the broader changes in the healthcare landscape and clear-eyed with respect to the challenges ahead.

Thank you for taking the time to read this letter, for being a shareholder and for joining us in our journey to revolutionize healthcare in America.

About Wellgistics Health, Inc.

Wellgistics Health (NASDAQ:WGRX) is a health information technology leader, integrating proprietary pharmacy dispensing optimization artificial intelligence platform EinsteinRx into its patented blockchain-enabled smart contracts platform PharmacyChain to optimize the prescription drug dispensing journey. Its integrated platform connects 6,500+ pharmacies (the "Wellgistics Pharmacy Network") and 200+ manufacturers, offering wholesale distribution, digital prescription routing, direct-to-patient delivery, and AI-powered hub services such as eligibility, adherence, onboarding, prior authorization, and cash-pay fulfillment as needed to optimize patient access. Wellgistics provides end-to-end solutions designed to restore access, transparency, and trust in the U.S. prescription drug market for independent pharmacies.

For more information, visit www.wellgisticshealth.com.

[1] https://www.statista.com/chart/35919/key-figures-usage-and-opinion-glp-1-medication-weight-loss-drugs-in-the-united-states/#:~:text=In%20mid/late%202025%2C%2012.4,surveyed%20in%202024%20and%202025.

[2] https://www.hhs.gov/longcovid/index.html

[3] https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10116010/

