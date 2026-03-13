Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2026) - The Organization of American and Canadian Women in Public Relations (Women in PR North America) is pleased to announce that applications are open for companies interested in exhibiting at the Women in PR North America WorkWell Conference, the organization's flagship event focused on health, wealth, and wellbeing in the workplace.

Taking place on May 8, 2026, at Hart House in Toronto, during Women's Health Month, the Women in PR North America WorkWell Conference will bring together public relations, investor relations, communications, marketing and business professionals for a day of professional development, wellness networking breaks, and conversations about the future of the industry.

Companies that support communications professionals, from media monitoring platforms and technology providers to wellness brands and professional service firms, are invited to apply to showcase their products and services through the conference's exhibitor showcase.

"The WorkWell Conference is designed to support professionals who are building meaningful careers while prioritizing wellbeing," said Talia Beckett Davis, Founder of Women in PR North America. "We're excited to invite organizations to connect directly with attendees and share solutions that help professionals thrive."

The conference will include conversations about the future of public relations and investor relations, the integration of AI into communications strategy, the rise of creator-driven visibility, ethical and human-centered leadership, and how to build profitable, sustainable businesses without sacrificing wellbeing. Together, these themes reflect the growing responsibility communicators hold to drive results, shape culture, influence trust, and lead with resilience in a rapidly changing landscape.

Companies interested in exhibiting are invited to apply through the official application form.

Tickets are now available, and attendees are encouraged to book early to confirm a spot. Additional details on registration, the agenda, and speakers can be found on the conference website.







About Women in PR North America

Canadian Women in Public Relations Ltd. (Women in PR Canada) and American Women in Public Relations (Women in PR USA) is a leading organization dedicated to supporting women in public relations, investor relations, and communications. Together, the organizations form Women in PR North America, with a mission to elevate women leaders and amplify their impact across the U.S. and Canada through events, education, advocacy, and community.

Conference Committee: Alliancé B. Daniels, Callum Haney, Candice So, Elizabeth Binette, and Talia Beckett Davis.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288362

Source: The Organization of Canadian Women in Public Relations Ltd.