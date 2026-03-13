Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 13.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der nächste Lithium-Runner? EMP startet entscheidende Engineering-Phase
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
13.03.2026 14:18 Uhr
183 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Xinhua Silk Road: 34th East China Fair highlights resilience and vitality in foreign trade

BEIJING, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When the four-day 34th East China Fair (ECF) concluded in Shanghai recently, its bumper harvest of about 2.2 billion U.S. dollars of intent orders attested again to the vitality and resilience of China's foreign trade.


As a major foreign trade fair held in China, the event attracted 46,450 purchasers from 126 countries and regions, a 2.9-percent on-year increase in the gross number of overseas purchasers.

By regions, European and North American buyers grew 5.5 percent from the figure in previous year and purchasers from Southeast Asia surged as high as 24.1 percent.

Both overseas and domestic purchasers were fascinated by the eye-catching exhibits featuring application of new technologies, green development, and emerging consumption trends this year.

A host of edge-cutting products that integrated AI, the Internet of Things and 3D printing such as the AI magic mirror, hydrogen-oxygen machines, plant protection drones, and 3D printed slippers were displayed.

With broad application of new materials including X-TEX fabric, new plant-dyed cloth, and RPET recycled material, exhibits on the 34th ECF embodied better environment friendliness and functions.

When new technologies like temperature-controlled layered casting technology, activated carbon and sub-nanometer fiber blending technology, and EVA integrated molding technology debuted, the 34th ECF boasted greater sci-tech content.

Showcasing a larger proportion of green technology-featuring exhibits, the 34th ECF has well illustrated the transition paths of China's foreign trade as an upgrading from traditional manufacturing to green manufacturing is underway.

Apart from these, the event also embraced new consumption trends by housing exhibits relative to pet economy, emotional economy, sport economy, and sleep economy to foster related trade.

Setting four sub-exhibitions, the total exhibition areas covered 115,000 square meters and contained 5,291 booths. It also had two special exhibition zones to bolster cross-border e-commerce and sales of overseas exhibitors.

While offering as usual special areas for buyer-supplier matching, the ECF of this year invited 14 procurement groups consisting of 1,154 quality purchasers and hosted seven match-making activities to promote high-quality deal-making.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/349749.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2933471/34th_East_China_Fair_highlights_resilience_and_vitality_in_foreign_trade.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-34th-east-china-fair-highlights-resilience-and-vitality-in-foreign-trade-302713397.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.