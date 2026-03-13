The Bilaj Al Jazayer Independent Power Project will be developed under a public-private partnership on a build-own-operate basis.Bahrain's Electricity and Water Authority (EWA) has announced the shortlisted bidders for the development and construction of a 100 MW solar power plant in Bilaj Al Jazayer, on the country's Southwest coast. The selected bidders are Saudi energy giant ACWA Power and UAE-based independent power producer Yellow Door Energy (YDE). The Bilaj Al Jazayer Independent Power Project (BAJ Solar IPP) will be developed under a public-private partnership (PPP) on a build-own-operate ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...