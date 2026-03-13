Bangkok, Thailand--(Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2026) - Saifa AI, a new AI-powered business intelligence platform, has unveiled a solution that enables small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to operate private artificial intelligence (AI) systems trained on their own company data.





Saifa AI introduces a private business AI platform tailored for SME operations



The platform is designed for businesses that want to use AI in daily operations but may not have access to enterprise-level systems due to cost or complexity. Saifa AI enables companies to build an AI environment that learns from internal business knowledge, including documents, product catalogs, customer conversations, and operational procedures.

Saifa AI also brings multiple communication channels into a single workspace, allowing teams to manage customer conversations, internal knowledge, and workflows with the support of AI trained specifically for their organization.

Addressing the SME AI gap

SMEs account for around 90% of businesses globally and contribute about half of global GDP. Yet many have limited access to advanced AI tools. Enterprise AI solutions are often designed for large organizations with extensive technical resources and budgets. At the same time, businesses that rely on public AI tools sometimes express concerns about how sensitive company information is handled when interacting with large public models.

Saifa AI was developed to address these challenges by giving companies a private AI environment that operates only on their own data.



"Many small and mid-sized businesses want to use AI but face barriers related to cost, technical complexity or concerns about data privacy," said Alpha Chong, CEO and Co-Founder of Saifa AI. "Our approach is to give each company its own AI environment that learns directly from its internal knowledge and daily operations."





Building private AI trained on company knowledge

The Saifa AI platform ingests a company's internal information and builds a knowledge layer that the AI can reference during interactions. This can include product documentation, policies, customer support records, internal procedures and other operational materials.

The system also incorporates a memory structure designed to retain institutional knowledge over time. As teams interact with the platform, the AI can reference past information and organizational context to support decision-making, customer communication and internal collaboration.

In addition to knowledge management, Saifa AI provides a unified workspace where teams can work with AI collaboratively. Customer conversations from different platforms can be consolidated into a single intelligent inbox, helping businesses monitor and respond to communication more efficiently.

"We designed Saifa AI to function as a working layer inside the business," Alpha said. "Instead of relying on generic responses, the system understands the company's products, policies and previous interactions. That allows teams to use AI in ways that are grounded in their own operations."

From agency operations to AI platform

The idea for Saifa AI emerged from Alpha's experience running digital agencies and building e-commerce operations across several global marketplaces.

"Running online businesses means constantly switching between tools, conversations and information sources," he said. "We wanted to build a platform where the company's knowledge, communications and workflows could exist in one environment, supported by AI that understands the business itself."

About Saifa AI

Saifa AI is an AI-powered business intelligence platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. It enables companies to operate a private AI system trained on their own business data, helping teams manage knowledge, customer communications and internal operations within a collaborative AI workspace. Founded by entrepreneur Alpha Chong, Saifa AI focuses on providing accessible, company-trained AI environments for growing businesses.

