13-March-2026 / 13:46 GMT/BST

London, UK, 13 March 2026 Edison issues report on HgT (HGT) Edison issues report on HgT (LSE: HGT) HgT's final FY25 results confirmed the strong underlying last-12-month (LTM) growth in revenue and EBITDA across its portfolio, with final figures at 17% and 19%, respectively (of which 11% and 17% was organic, respectively). This was partly offset by lower comparable multiples and higher net debt across the portfolio used to finance bolt-on M&A, leading to a 4.0% NAV total return (TR) in FY25. HgT's portfolio companies maintain a healthy average EBITDA margin of 33%, which would be even higher if not for the extensive growth investments into AI capabilities, supported by Hg's (HgT's investment manager) well-staffed, dedicated AI product incubator (Hg Catalyst). There are more than 1,600 generative AI (GenAI) projects live across HgT's portfolio, and over 40 agentic products and features have already been launched. Despite the sustained earnings momentum and encouraging initial results of AI adoption, HgT's shares have been caught up in the recent indiscriminate sell-off of software stocks and now trade at a 27% discount to NAV (vs 10-year average of 8%), which implies an average EV to next-12-months EBITDA multiple of c 15x across HgT's portfolio, according to Hg. Click here to read the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisongroup.com Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority . Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. For more information, please contact Edison: enquiries@edisongroup.com +44 (0)20 3077 5700 Connect with Edison on: LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ X www.x.com/edison_inv_res YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv



