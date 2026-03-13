Regulatory News:

Verallia (Paris:VRLA) announces that credit rating agency Standard Poor's has lowered the Group's long-term credit rating from BBB- to BB+ with a stable outlook, amid market slowdown. The rating assigned to Verallia's unsecured notes has also been downgraded to BB+.

Verallia acknowledges this decision and remains focused on continuing to improve its competitiveness, cash generation and deleveraging. As of 31 December 2025, Verallia's net debt ratio stands at 2.7x adjusted EBITDA1. In addition, the Group maintains a strong level of liquidity of €870 million and has no significant debt maturing before 2028.

About Verallia

At Verallia, our purpose is to re-imagine glass for a sustainable future. We want to redefine how glass is produced, reused and recycled, to make it the world's most sustainable packaging material. We work together with our customers, suppliers and other partners across the value chain to develop new, beneficial and sustainable solutions for all.

With almost 11,000 employees and 35 glass production facilities in 12 countries, we are the European leader and world's third-largest producer of glass packaging for beverages and food products. We offer innovative, customised and environmentally friendly solutions to over 11,000 businesses worldwide. Verallia produced nearly 18 billion glass bottles and jars and recorded revenue of €3.3 billion in 2025.

Verallia's CSR strategy has been recognized with the Platinum Ecovadis medal, placing the Group in the Top 1% of companies assessed by Ecovadis. In September 2025, SBTi officially validates Verallia's long-term Net Zero 2040 target according to its Net-Zero Standard. By 2040, Verallia commits to reducing its CO2 emissions from scopes 1 2 by 90% and offsetting the remaining 10% compared to 2019 base year. This target is aligned with the 1.5°C climate trajectory set by the Paris Agreement.

Verallia is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: VRLA ISIN: FR0013447729) and trades on the following indices: CAC SBT 1.5°, SBF 120, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid Small and CAC All-Tradable.

1 Adjusted EBITDA is calculated based on operating profit adjusted for depreciation, amortisation and impairment, restructuring costs, acquisition and M&A costs, hyperinflationary effects, management share ownership plans, disposal related effects and subsidiary contingencies, site closure costs, and other items.

