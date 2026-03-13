Nobility Homes, Inc. Announces Sales And Earnings For Its First Quarter 2026

OCALA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 13, 2026 / Today Nobility Homes, Inc. (OTCQX:NOBH) announced sales and earnings for its first quarter ended January 31, 2026. Sales for the first quarter of 2026 were $10.5 million compared to $12.2 million recorded in the first quarter of 2025. Income from operations for the first quarter of 2026 was $1.8 million versus $2.3 million in the same period a year ago. Net income after taxes was $1.6 million as compared to $2.0 million for the same period last year. Earnings per share for the first quarter of 2026 were $0.50 per share compared to $0.61 per share ($0.60 diluted) last year.

Nobility's financial position during the first quarter of 2026 remains strong with cash and cash equivalents, certificates of deposit and short-term investments of $25.9 million and no outstanding debt. Working capital is $45.6 million and our ratio of current assets to current liabilities is 8.0:1. Stockholders' equity is $59.4 million and the book value per share of common stock is $18.85.

The Board of Directors on March 6, 2026 declared a one-time cash dividend of $1.50 per common share for the fiscal year 2025. The cash dividend is payable on April 13, 2026, to stockholders of record as of March 30, 2026. Nobility Homes has distributed one-time cash dividends for the last ten fiscal years. Terry Trexler, President, stated, "Total net sales decreased during the first three months of 2026 as compared to same period in 2025 due to a decrease in the number of new retail homes sold in our Company owned retail sales centers (43 homes versus 67 homes) partially offset by an increase in the number of homes sold to independent dealers (57 homes versus 31 homes) which have lower margins. In addition, we are building and selling lower-priced homes to offset costs for customers due to the higher interest rates.

We believe that potential customers have delayed or deferred purchasing decisions, or are generally opting to purchase lower cost homes, when considering the higher interest rate environment and the uncertainty of the economy, which continue to negatively impact sales. There also remain delays in the receipt of certain key production materials from suppliers, as well as back orders, price increases, tariffs and labor shortages which continue to cause delays in the completion of the homes at our manufacturing facility. We also continue to experience inflation in several building products resulting in increases in our material and labor costs. We expect these challenges will continue throughout fiscal year 2026.

According to the Florida Manufactured Housing Association, shipments for the manufacturing housing industry in Florida for the period from November 2025 through January 2026 increased by approximately 2% from the same period last year.

Maintaining our strong financial position is vital for future growth and success. Our many years of experience in the Florida market, combined with home buyers' increased need for more affordable housing, should serve the Company well in the coming years. Management remains convinced that our specific geographic market is one of the best long-term growth areas in the country."

On June 5, 2025, we celebrated our 58th anniversary in business specializing in the design and production of quality, affordable manufactured and modular homes. With multiple retail sales centers in Florida for over 35 years and an insurance agency subsidiary, we are the only vertically integrated manufactured home company headquartered in Florida.

MANAGEMENT WILL NOT HOLD A CONFERENCE CALL. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS, PLEASE CALL TERRY OR TOM TREXLER @ 800-476-6624 EXT 121 OR TERRY@NOBILITYHOMES.COM OR TOM@NOBILITYHOMES.COM

Certain statements in this report are unaudited or forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Although Nobility believes that the amounts and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the potential adverse impact on our business caused by competitive pricing pressures at both the wholesale and retail levels, inflation, tariffs, increasing material costs (including forest based products) or availability of materials due to supply chain interruptions (such as current inflation with forest products and supply issues with vinyl siding and PVC piping), changes in market demand, increase in interest rates, availability of financing for retail and wholesale purchasers, consumer confidence, adverse weather conditions that reduce sales at retail centers, the risk of manufacturing plant shutdowns due to storms or other factors, the impact of marketing and cost-management programs, the impact of higher interest rates on mortgage financing, reliance on the Florida economy, impact of labor shortage, impact of materials shortage, increasing labor cost, cyclical nature of the manufactured housing industry, impact of rising fuel costs, catastrophic events impacting insurance costs, availability of insurance coverage for various risks to Nobility, market demographics, management's ability to attract and retain executive officers and key personnel, increased global tensions, market disruptions resulting from terrorist attacks, or other events such as a pandemic, any armed conflict involving the United States and the impact of inflation. ?

NOBILITY HOMES, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets January 31, November 1, 2026 2025 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,083,302 $ 13,230,504 Certificates of deposit 14,184,546 13,109,325 Short-term investments 622,994 583,128 Accounts receivable - trade 3,950,239 4,602,671 Mortgage notes receivable 5,287 3,645 Income tax receivable - - Inventories 20,267,781 19,733,235 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,925,924 2,000,403 Total current assets 52,040,073 53,262,911 Property, plant and equipment, net 8,163,330 8,230,055 Mortgage notes receivable, less current portion 141,885 143,373 Other investments 579,943 553,752 Property held for resale 26,590 26,590 Deferred income taxes - - Cash surrender value of life insurance 4,838,430 4,772,430 Other assets 156,287 156,287 Total assets $ 65,946,538 $ 67,145,398 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 686,746 $ 586,001 Accrued compensation 411,291 765,853 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,403,404 1,590,827 Income taxes payable 526,191 658,461 Customer deposits 3,451,530 2,795,344 Total current liabilities 6,479,162 6,396,486 Deferred income taxes 34,069 34,069 Total liabilities 6,513,231 6,430,555 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $.10 par value, 500,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $.10 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized; 5,364,907 shares issued; 3,153,665 and 3,253,665 shares outstanding 536,491 536,491 Additional paid in capital 11,376,733 11,316,595 Retained earnings 80,666,245 79,037,919 Less treasury stock at cost, 2,211,242 and 2,111,242 shares, respectively (33,146,162 ) (30,176,162 ) Total stockholders' equity 59,433,307 60,714,843 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 65,946,538 $ 67,145,398

NOBILITY HOMES, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended January 31, February 1, 2026 2025 Net sales $ 10,502,846 $ 12,241,742 Cost of sales (7,305,740 ) (8,270,957 ) Gross profit 3,197,106 3,970,785 Selling, general and administrative expenses (1,369,656 ) (1,676,650 ) Operating income 1,827,450 2,294,135 Other income (expense) Interest income 255,849 285,278 Undistributed earnings in joint venture - Majestic 21 26,191 25,805 Proceeds received under escrow arrangement 21,446 38,152 Increase (decrease) in fair market value of equity investment 39,866 (2,916 ) Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment 1,000 - Miscellaneous 9,330 8,759 Total other income 353,682 355,078 Income before provision for income taxes 2,181,132 2,649,213 Income tax expense (552,806 ) (668,791 ) Net income $ 1,628,326 $ 1,980,422 Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Basic 3,250,368 3,268,829 Diluted 3,256,535 3,277,204 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.50 $ 0.61 Diluted $ 0.50 $ 0.60

