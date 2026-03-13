WealthRabbit Introduces the First Fully Automated Backdoor Roth IRA

Innovative solution simplifies retirement tax strategy for high-income earners with seamless automation and built-in compliance

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESS Newswire / March 13, 2026 / WealthRabbit, the fast-growing digital retirement platform designed to remove complexity from retirement planning for small businesses and individual investors, today announced the launch of the Automated Backdoor Roth IRA - the industry's first fully automated solution for executing the Backdoor Roth strategy.

The new feature provides eligible investors with a streamlined, end-to-end workflow for non-deductible Traditional IRA contributions and Roth conversions, without the manual coordination, calculation pitfalls, or administrative burden that typically accompany Backdoor Roth execution.

A Backdoor Roth IRA is a retirement savings strategy that allows high-income earners who exceed IRS income limits for direct Roth IRA contributions to still gain access to a Roth account. The strategy involves making a non-deductible contribution to a Traditional IRA and subsequently converting those funds into a Roth IRA. Because there are no income limits on Roth conversions, this process effectively enables higher-income investors to benefit from potential tax-free growth and tax-free qualified withdrawals in retirement, subject to IRS rules.

"The Backdoor Roth has long been one of the most powerful retirement strategies available to high-income savers," said Jason Ackerman, CPA, CFP, CFO at WealthRabbit. "Yet many investors avoid it because of the confusion around timing, pro-rata tax treatment, and reporting. With automation, built-in tax tracking, and clear compliance guidance, we've made this strategy simple, reliable, and accessible."

Streamlining a Complex Strategy

The Automated Backdoor Roth IRA feature:

Automates contribution and conversion steps based on IRS-compliant workflows

Reduces timing risk by managing contribution windows and conversion triggers

Provides transparent tax documentation support for year-end reporting

Integrates directly into WealthRabbit's investment portal for a unified experience

WealthRabbit's automated solution is designed for high-earning professionals, including physicians, executives, consultants, and business owners, who exceed traditional Roth IRA income limits yet want the potential for tax-free growth. By minimizing manual tasks and compliance risk, the feature aims to broaden adoption of a strategy that has historically been hindered by operational complexity.

Expanding WealthRabbit's Retirement Ecosystem

WealthRabbit is best known for pioneering the first fully digital, payroll-integrated SIMPLE IRA solution, eliminating paperwork and administrative friction for employers while making it easier for employees to save for retirement. The platform also supports SEP IRAs and Traditional & Roth IRAs, and it regularly introduces new tools to simplify advanced retirement planning.

"Our mission has always been to remove friction from retirement planning. The Automated Backdoor Roth IRA is a natural extension of that mission, combining smart automation with tax-aware workflows so investors can focus on long-term growth, not administrative busywork," added Ackerman.

Availability and Access

The Automated Backdoor Roth IRA feature is now available to eligible WealthRabbit users nationwide. For more information or to open an account, visit www.wealthrabbit.com/backdoor-roth-ira.

About WealthRabbit

WealthRabbit is a modern digital retirement platform that empowers small businesses and individual investors through streamlined, automated retirement solutions. With a focus on simplicity, compliance awareness, and smart design, WealthRabbit helps users navigate retirement planning with confidence.

Risks and Important Information

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Roth conversions may generate taxable income, and the tax consequences of a Backdoor Roth IRA strategy depend on an individual's specific financial situation, including existing IRA balances and the application of the IRS pro-rata rule.

WealthRabbit does not provide tax or legal advice. Investors should consult with a qualified tax advisor, CPA, or financial professional before implementing a Roth conversion or Backdoor Roth IRA strategy. Eligibility requirements, contribution limits, income thresholds, and IRS regulations may change and can affect the suitability or outcome of this strategy.

Automation tools are designed to facilitate execution but do not eliminate tax risk, reporting obligations, or compliance requirements. Investors are responsible for reviewing account activity and ensuring the accuracy of tax filings, including IRS Form 8606 and other applicable forms.

