BDXL Ltd: What Are Notarized Translations? Complete Guide

But in some cases, a simple translation is not enough. Certain authorities or institutions may require a notarized translation as an additional verification step to confirm that the translation has been properly certified by a translator.

In this guide, we explain everything you need to know about notarized translations and how to get one.

What are Notarized Translations?

A notarized translation is a certified translation where a notary has verified the translator's signature. This means the translator signs the certification statement in the presence of a notary public, who then verifies the translator's identity.

Once they are verified, the notary applies an official seal or stamp to the document, making it a notarized translation.

Note: A notary does not review or verify the accuracy of the translation itself. They only verify the identity of the translator who signed the document.

Digital vs. Physical Notarization

There are two primary methods of notarization: digital and physical. Each has its own characteristics and levels of acceptance.

Digital notarization: This modern method uses electronic signatures and digital seals. It's efficient and convenient, especially since we're increasingly reliant on digital documentation. However, not all jurisdictions or authorities accept digital notarization. Physical notarization: This traditional approach involves a Notary Public affixing a stamp or seal to paper documents. It is widely recognized and accepted in most legal systems and institutions.

When is a Notarized Translation Required?

You'll need a notarized translation when it is requested by official authorities, such as Immigration Offices, Government Agencies, Universities, Courts, and more, for additional verification.

This includes when submitting documents for immigration or citizenship applications, court proceedings, academic admissions, employment verification abroad, or cross-border business transactions.

Authorities may require notarized translations of translated documents, such as birth certificates, marriage certificates, diplomas, court judgments, contracts, financial records, or driving licenses, before they can be accepted.

For many countries, a certified translation is sufficient for documents in a foreign language. However, specific offices may require a notarized translation for further verification.

How Does a Notarized Translation Work?

Here's what the process typically looks like;

Document translation: The document is first translated into the required language by a professional translator.

Signing the certification statement: After completing the translation, the translator prepares and signs it. For most translations, the certification statement may read as;

I [typed name] am competent to translate from [foreign language] into English and certify that the translation of the [document title] is true and accurate to the best of my abilities. Signature_________________________________ Name____________________________________ Address__________________________________Date___________________________

This statement confirms that the translation is true, complete, and accurate to the best of the translator's knowledge.

The translator appears before a notary public: Once the certification statement is ready, the translator signs it.

The notary verifies the translator: The notary checks the translator's identification and confirms that the person signing the certification statement is who they claim to be. This is the notary's main role in the process.

Affixing the notary seal and stamp: After verifying the translator's identity, the notary completes the notarization by adding an official seal, stamp, or signature to the certification statement.

Once you complete these steps, your translated document will become a notarized translation.

Notarized vs Certified vs Sworn Translations

The terms certified, sworn, and notarized translations are often used interchangeably. However, they refer to different types of official translations, each with its own legal requirements and level of formality.

Certified Translation

A certified translation is a translation completed by a professional translator or translation agency and accompanied by a certificate of translation accuracy. This certificate is a signed statement confirming that the translation is complete and accurately reflects the original document.

Notarized Translation

A notarized translation is a certified translation where the translator's certification statement has been notarized by a notary public. In this process, the notary verifies the translator's identity who signed the certificate of translation accuracy and confirms that the signature is genuine.

Sworn Translation

A sworn translation is a translation completed by a translator who has been officially authorized by a court or government authority. These translators have taken an oath to provide accurate translations and are legally recognized to produce translations that are valid for official use.

What Must be Included in a Notarized Translation?

For a notarized translation to be valid, it must include the following;

Certification statement: The statement must include the wording "certified and true" to be legally valid.

Translator's seal and signature: It must include the seal and signature of the sworn translator.

Translator identification details: The translator must clearly state their full name, professional designation (such as "certified translator" or an equivalent title), and the language pairs for which they are officially authorized to provide translation services.

Notary acknowledgment statement: This statement confirms that the translator appeared before a notary public and signed the certification statement.

Notary seal and stamp: The notary public applies an official seal, stamp, or signature to verify the translator's identity and signature on the certification statement.

Date and location of notarization: The document must include the date and location of the notarization. This information helps establish the official record of when and where the notarization occurred.

Clear reference to the original document: The document must specify that it's a translation and reference the original document and the language it's in.

What is the Difference Between Notarization and Apostille?

Both Notarization and Apostille are two methods used to verify documents for official purposes. But they serve different purposes;

Notarization

Notarization is done by a notary public, who verifies the identity of the translator signing the document. Essentially, the notary confirms that the translator who signed the certificate of translation accuracy is who they claim to be.

Apostille

An apostille is a form of international document authentication used between countries that are members of the 1961 Hague Convention. An apostille certificate confirms that the signature, seal, or stamp on a document issued by a public official is genuine.

For example, an apostille may verify the signature of a notary public, government official, or court officer, allowing the document to be accepted in another Hague Convention country without further legalization.

How to Get a Notarized Translation

Getting a sworn translation is pretty easy. Here's what the process typically entails;

Confirm the requirements with the receiving authority: Before ordering a notarized translation, check that the authority receiving your documents actually requests a notarized translation. Most of the time, it's not needed.

Choose a qualified translator or translation agency: Work with a professional translator or a reputable translation agency, such as Translayte, experienced in translating documents and providing valid, notarized translations.

Upload your document for translation: Provide a clear scan or photo of the original document to receive a quote and an estimated delivery time.

The translation is certified by the translator: After completing the translation, the translator prepares and signs a certificate of translation accuracy, in the presence of a notary public, confirming that the translation is complete and accurate.

The certification is notarized by a notary public, who verifies the translator's identity and applies an official seal or stamp to authenticate the signature.

Receive digital and/or physical copies: Once the notarization is complete, you will receive the notarized translation. You will receive it digitally via email and can request a physical copy to be delivered to you.

How to Choose the Right Notarized Translation Service

There are many notaries or translation agencies that provide notarized translation services. But to avoid issues with your document, here are some tips to help you;

Choose a provider with experience translating official documents, who also understands the requirements for different authorities.

Ask about the qualifications of the translators who will handle your documents.

Confirm their delivery timeline to ensure it doesn't delay your application.

Check online reviews to see what customers are saying and decide whether it's worth it.

Check that the provider offers transparent pricing with no hidden fees.

Confirm that they provide notarization services. Check online reviews or reach out to their customer service team to confirm.

Confirm that they have 24/7 responsive support to guide you on the type of translation you need and answer any questions you might have.

FAQs

What is the difference between notarized and certified translations?

A certified translation includes a signed certificate of translation accuracy from the translator confirming that the translation is complete and accurate. A notarized translation is a certified translation where the translator's signature on the certification statement has been verified by a notary public.

Does a notarized translation guarantee translation accuracy?

No. A notarized translation does not guarantee its accuracy. The translator is responsible for the accuracy of the translation, as evidenced by the certificate of translation accuracy. The notary public only verifies the identity and signature of the translator, not the translation itself.

Do immigration authorities require notarized translations?

Not all immigration authorities require a notarized translation. In most cases, a certified translation is sufficient. However, some immigration lawyers, agencies, or specific institutions may request notarized translations for additional verification. It is always best to confirm the exact requirement with the authority handling your application.

Can I notarize a translation myself?

No. A translation must be notarized by a licensed notary public. The notary verifies the identity of the translator who signed the certification statement.

How long does it take to get a notarized translation?

Translayte offers notarized translations in 12-48hours, with options for rush delivery.

Are digital notarized translations accepted?

Many institutions accept digital notarized translations, especially if the document includes the required certification statement and notarial seal.

