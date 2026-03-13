Chisinau, Moldova--(Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2026) - PQ HOSTING, an international hosting provider founded in the Republic of Moldova, reports that a combination of large-scale cyberattacks and a subsequent reputational campaign ultimately forced the company to withdraw from the European market despite operating infrastructure in more than 40 countries and serving over 150 000 active clients worldwide.

Founded in 2019 by Moldovan entrepreneur Ivan Neculiti, the company rapidly expanded its global server infrastructure, managing more than 400 000 IP addresses and delivering hosting solutions to businesses and developers internationally. However, according to company representatives and independent technical experts, a series of events beginning in 2022 significantly disrupted operations and partnerships across Europe.

Terabit-Scale Cyberattacks Target Infrastructure

According to the company's founder, the first major incidents occurred in 2022 when PQ HOSTING became the target of multiple distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks with traffic volumes reaching unprecedented levels.

"The attacks reached peaks of up to 2 terabits per second, which is significantly higher than the levels typically observed in standard incidents within the hosting industry," said Ivan Neculiti, founder of PQ HOSTING.

Neculiti stated that the attack traffic appeared globally distributed and was directed primarily at networks serving the company's clients in the European Union and the Republic of Moldova.

According to company representatives and legal advisers involved in the matter, the dispute surrounding PQ HOSTING may ultimately be reviewed by European judicial institutions.

