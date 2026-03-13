In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, reports that February saw a sharp divide in Europe's solar conditions. Northeastern regions experienced clear, cold weather with irradiance 20% above average, while western and southern Europe endured persistent storms and widespread irradiance deficits.February delivered a continuation of January's contrasting weather patterns across Europe, with a stratospheric warming event that disrupted the polar vortex, shaping cloud cover and irradiance patterns across the continent. Northeastern regions experienced colder, clearer conditions ...

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