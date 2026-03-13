Omio launches in this year's hottest destination, empowering travellers to explore Japan like never before

Media and travel trendsetters predict another big year for tourism in Japan in 2026. With its finger on the pulse, Omio launches in the country, so international travellers can book iconic bullet trains, regional rail, flights, buses and ferries, all in one innovative platform

BERLIN, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Japan is the country everyone's talking about. From the National Geographic cover to Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller naming it as one of the top places to visit in 2026, interest in the Land of the Rising Sun continues to surge.

Today, Omio launches in its 47th market, with a high-profile rollout in Japan, marking a step-change in how international travellers navigate the country. From the ultra-high-speed Shinkansen bullet trains to vast regional rail networks, long-distance buses, domestic flights, extensive ferry routes and Japan Rail Passes, the platform unifies one of the world's most sophisticated transport ecosystems into a seamless experience.

Japan's rising global demand

Japan is experiencing record numbers of inbound tourists. In 2025, the country surpassed 40 million international visitors for the first time - a 15.8% increase year-on-year - cementing its position as one of the world's most in-demand destinations. With tier-one media outlets and travel influencers declaring 2026 the year to visit Japan, the hype is far from slowing.

Favourable exchange rates have elevated Japan's appeal, making it even more accessible to international visitors, particularly during peak travel seasons. As tourism numbers continue to rise, famous locations such as Mount Fuji and Kyoto are seeing increased demand. Encouraging a more balanced distribution of tourist flows is key to preserving both authentic travel experiences and longevity of local communities.

Simplifying travel across Japan

Japan's ground transport network is one of the largest and most intensively used in the world. Bullet trains are just the beginning. High-frequency intercity buses, a comprehensive domestic aviation network, and ferry routes connecting thousands of islands make for a complex transport network, especially for those who don't navigate it daily.

Omio brings the complexity of transport into one seamless experience. Visitors can search, compare, and book Shinkansen tickets, regional rail, long-distance buses, domestic flights, and ferries on a single app. Budding Japan travellers can also book Japan Rail Passes for multi-stop exploration across the country directly on Omio. By unifying all these transport options in one place, Omio removes the friction of navigating unfamiliar systems, enabling travellers to explore the country in a radically different way, while still respecting local culture.

The smart companion for international travellers

For many long-haul travellers, Japan's transport systems can feel daunting. Available in 32 languages and supporting 33 currencies, Omio unlocks the country for apprehensive travellers, giving them the confidence to travel outside their comfort zone. For the more seasoned traveller, the platform's extensive coverage makes lesser-known regions more accessible, which reduces pressure on iconic landmarks.

Furthermore, Omio now offers Omio Advance, a new feature that facilitates train bookings across Japan up to 12 months in advance, allowing travellers to securely plan their journeys ahead of time.

A key milestone in Omio's global expansion

Japan signals a significant step forward in the company's global growth strategy, becoming Omio's 47th market and its first in East Asia. Following recent launches across Southeast Asia and Brazil, Omio continues to scale into some of the world's most dynamic mobility ecosystems.

By 2028, the Omio Group aims to operate in more than 70 markets. The launch in Japan underscores Omio's ambition to build a truly global multimodal platform, one that enables seamless travel for billions of travellers worldwide.

Naren Shaam, Founder and CEO of Omio, said:

"Japan is the gold standard of modern mobility. Its high-speed rail, dense regional networks, domestic aviation and ferry systems operate at a scale and precision that few countries can match. Bringing this ecosystem onto Omio is a defining moment for our platform. It reflects our ambition to organise the world's most advanced transport networks within one intelligent interface, making seamless multimodal travel the default for global travellers."

For further information, visit www.omio.com.

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