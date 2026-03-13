Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2026) - LDIC Inc. (TSX: MDS.UN) (the "Manager"), the manager of Healthcare Special Opportunities Fund (the "Fund"), a closed-end investment fund, today announces the quarterly distribution of CDN$0.06161 per Class A unit and US$0.05573 per Class U unit. The distribution will be paid on or before April 10, 2026, to unitholders of record on March 31, 2026.
For further information please contact:
LDIC Inc.
Tel: (416) 362-4141
Email: info@ldic.ca
Website: www.ldic.ca
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Source: Healthcare Special Opportunities Fund
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