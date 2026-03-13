Agoura Hills, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2026) - Cydcor, a leading outsourced and customer acquisition partner, has been named a Silver Stevie Award winner for Sales Outsourcing Provider of the Year in the 20th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Widely regarded as one of the most respected global honors in sales performance and customer engagement, the Stevie Awards recognize excellence in business development. Now in its 20th year, the program received more than 2,100 nominations from organizations worldwide. Winners are determined through a rigorous, multi-phase judging process conducted by more than 150 senior executives and industry experts.

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Recognized for Performance-Based Sales and Trusted Partnerships

Cydcor was honored for its scalable, performance-based sales model that enables enterprise brands to accelerate growth through direct in-person customer acquisition programs. Built on structured standards, disciplined execution, and relationship-driven engagement, the company delivers sales results aligned with client growth goals.

"Everything we do comes down to earning trust," said Vera Quinn, CEO of Cydcor. "Clients rely on us to represent and protect their brands with integrity and deliver measurable results. Customers expect a professional, meaningful experience when they engage with the independent sales professionals in our network. This recognition further reinforces Cydcor's position as one of the leading outsourced sales companies in North America."

Stevie Awards President Maggie Miller said, "The remarkable scores achieved by this year's Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service winners reflect the extraordinary levels of excellence, innovation, and customer impact they deliver. We proudly join the judges in congratulating and celebrating these outstanding organizations and professionals on their achievements."

Recognition in this program signals to clients, partners, and industry peers that Cydcor operates at the highest professional standards in outsourced sales and customer acquisition.

About Cydcor

Cydcor is an award-winning outsourced sales company headquartered in Agoura Hills, California. For more than 30 years, Cydcor has provided sales outsourcing and customer acquisition solutions for Fortune 500 companies and emerging brands across B2B, residential, retail, and event service channels throughout the United States and Canada. Through its network of independently owned sales companies, Cydcor helps clients build customer relationships. To learn more, visit www.cydcor.com.

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations and territories. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at

http://www.StevieAwards.com.

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Source: Cydcor LLC