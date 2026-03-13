This week Women in Solar+ Europe gives voice to Sabina Blitek, General Counsel at Netherlands' R.Power Renewables. She says women in male-dominated industries, like energy and finance, can overcome bias by consistently demonstrating competence, believing in their own potential, and leading by example.Throughout my career, I've encountered many layers of bias and scepticism - mostly around the fact that I'm a woman. A woman in energy. A woman in banking. A woman who understands financial language. A woman who walks into a room full of men and, unexpectedly, is the one who actually moves the ...

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