Join host Lyndsay Malchuk on Market Frontlines, live from PDAC in Toronto, for an exclusive interview with Ivan Bebek, CEO of Coppernico Metals Inc. (TSX: COPR | OTCQB: CPPMF | FRA: 9I3). Investors have been asking one simple question: "Why haven't you drilled yet?" In this candid conversation, Ivan responds directly to the market's impatience, detailing the 10-year journey of community building and permitting that has positioned the Sombrero project in Peru for what could be a major copper discovery. He explains why the timing is now perfect, how strategic shareholders like Teck and Newmont are backing the vision, and why the next 18 months will be a "discovery run." Discover the scale of the targets, the importance of social license, and why this seasoned CEO believes the wait has been worth it.