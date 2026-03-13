Sherwood Lumber Announces New Distribution Facility in Danville PA - Starting April 6th 2026

Sherwood Lumber Is Taking A Steady Step Forward In Builiding Their Exterior Building Product and Outdoor Living Division

DANVILLE, PA / ACCESS Newswire / March 13, 2026 / Sherwood Lumber today announced the opening of a new distribution center in Danville, Pennsylvania, a strategic expansion designed to better serve customers across Pennsylvania, Maryland/Delaware, New Jersey, and Western New York. The facility will begin operations on April 6th and is expected to significantly increase inventory availability and delivery frequency across the region.

The Danville distribution center expands Sherwood Lumber's logistics footprint and is positioned to deliver more service days into the market while holding increased on-the-ground inventory of building materials, exterior building and outdoor living products.. By reducing transit times and improving local stock levels, the new center will help contractors, dealers, and builders complete projects faster with greater reliability.

"The Danville distribution center is a pivotal step in our long-term strategy to meet customers where they work and to make supply more predictable for the trades we serve," said Todd London, Senior Vice President of Sales at Sherwood Lumber. "This move not only enhances our operational capability in the PA, MD/DE, NJ, and Western New York markets, it fundamentally transforms how quickly and efficiently we can support construction timelines. Looking ahead, we see this center as a model for targeted, customer-centric distribution that will enable us to scale service and inventory intelligently as market demand evolves."

Key benefits of the new facility include:

Increased delivery frequency and expanded service days across the covered regions, reducing lead times for critical building materials.

Larger local inventory tailored to regional demand, improving product availability and enabling faster project starts and completions.

Expanded stock of exterior building and outdoor living products to better support landscaping, decking, patio, and façade projects.

Enhanced logistical flexibility to support peak construction seasons and urgent needs for contractors and dealers.

Improved coordination with Sherwood Lumber's existing branches and supply chain partners to optimize replenishment and minimize stockouts.

Sherwood Lumber's investment in Danville reflects ongoing commitments to strengthen regional infrastructure, support local trade professionals, and respond to evolving market dynamics in residential and commercial construction. The company's approach combines data-driven inventory planning, strategic geographic placement of facilities, and close collaboration with customers to ensure the right products are available at the right time.

"This is about more than a new warehouse - it's about delivering certainty to our customers' schedules and giving them the confidence to plan and execute projects without avoidable delays," added London. "As the building industry faces fluctuating demand and supply-chain pressures, our role is to provide steady, predictable service. The Danville center enhances our ability to do that immediately and positions us to expand further as needs change."

The facility will be staffed by a mix of experienced logistics personnel and service-oriented associates trained to support Sherwood Lumber customers with order fulfillment, product coordination, and local distribution solutions. Sherwood Lumber anticipates the new center will create jobs in the Danville area and foster stronger partnerships with local suppliers and contractors.

About Sherwood Lumber Sherwood Lumber is a supplier of building materials, exterior building and outdoor living products, and specialty items serving contractors, dealers, and builders. Focused on service, inventory availability, and customer partnerships, Sherwood Lumber supports construction projects across multiple markets with a growing network of distribution centers and local branches.

Contact Information

Todd London

Marketing@sherwoodlumber.com

SOURCE: Sherwood Lumber

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/sherwood-lumber-announces-new-distribution-facility-in-danville-1147402