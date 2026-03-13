Light Hunter Launches Solar Pergola in Germany, Bringing Clean Energy into Everyday Outdoor Living

BERLIN, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Light Hunter today announced the launch of its Solar Pergola in Germany - a minimalist outdoor structure that integrates photovoltaic clean power, smart automation, and architectural design to support a more sustainable lifestyle. The launch responds to a growing demand in Germany for solar solutions that are both regulation-friendly and architecturally integrated into everyday living spaces.

Designed for modern courtyards and private gardens, the Light Hunter Solar Pergola transforms an outdoor space into a functional, low-carbon extension of the home. Rather than treating solar as an add-on, the system embeds clean energy generation directly into the pergola's rooftop louvers, helping households capture sunlight while enjoying shade and comfort.





Clean energy, built into the space

The Solar Pergola's photovoltaic louvers convert sunlight into clean electricity while providing adjustable shading. With an output positioned within Germany's 800W small-scale PV category, which in many cases does not require complex approval procedures, the system is designed to integrate smoothly into household energy setups, including configurations that work with home storage to increase self-consumption.

Smart operation for changing weather

To match real-world outdoor routines, the pergola integrates intelligent control features focused on convenience and everyday usability. The rain sensing supports responsive adjustment, while users can easily control the motorized rooftop louvers and side screens via a simple remote - helping keep operation effortless across changing weather conditions.

Minimalist aesthetics, made for modern architecture

Rooted in a clean, minimalist design language, the Solar Pergola features calm lines, balanced proportions, and a refined architectural presence - designed to blend into contemporary homes, not dominate them. As a non-enclosed structure with adjustable louvers, it may also benefit from simplified approval requirements in many regions compared to fixed building extensions.

Light Hunter currently maintains sample availability in Europe and is equipped with mass production and delivery capabilities to support partner deployments as the product enters the market.

About Light Hunter

Light Hunter develops smart solar outdoor living solutions that integrate renewable energy into everyday spaces. With a focus on sustainability, intuitive control, and minimalist design, the company is committed to accelerating the transition to low-carbon living without compromising aesthetics.

Media Contact

Website: www.lighthunter-energy.com

E-mail: contact@lighthunter-energy.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/light-hunter/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/367c1bc6-07ca-4fce-81b6-0419e9ff18ae