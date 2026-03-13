Kolter Homes Breaks Ground on Resident-Exclusive Clubhouse at Esprit at Avenir

Future clubhouse will feature restaurant dining, wellness amenities, and social spaces for residents of the Palm Beach Gardens 55+ community



PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 13, 2026 / Kolter Homes has officially broken ground on the future resident clubhouse at Esprit at Avenir, marking a major milestone for the growing 55+ community located within the master-planned Avenir development in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

A ceremonial groundbreaking with community leaders and Kolter Homes team members recently marked the start of construction, with Palm Beach Gardens Mayor Marcie Tinsley and Council Member Robert Premuroso in attendance to commemorate the occasion. To celebrate the milestone, Kolter Homes will host a public groundbreaking celebration on March 21 and March 22 from 10:30 AM to 4 PM, where prospective homebuyers and local residents are invited to visit the community, learn more about the future clubhouse, and explore the neighborhood.

Kolter Homes invites visitors to the groundbreaking of the new Club at Esprit, where guests can enjoy a first look at the private residents-only amenities, meet the community's Lifestyle Director, and celebrate a lifestyle designed for inspired living.

A Central Gathering Place for Residents

The upcoming 31,000 square foot clubhouse will serve as the social and recreational centerpiece of the gated community and will be reserved exclusively for residents of Esprit at Avenir.

Designed to become the heart of the neighborhood, the clubhouse will bring dining, wellness, and social experiences together in one place. Plans include a full-service restaurant and bar with craft cocktails, creating an on-site dining destination where residents can gather with neighbors, friends, and family.

Wellness amenities will include a cutting-edge EGYM fitness program, spa-inspired spaces, and recovery-focused features such as a cold plunge, supporting active adult living with a modern approach to health and wellbeing. Outdoor amenities surrounding the clubhouse will further support the community lifestyle with a resort-style pool, pickleball courts, and thoughtfully designed spaces for recreation and relaxation.

"Breaking ground on the clubhouse is an exciting milestone for Esprit at Avenir and reflects the continued momentum of the community," said Brian Grove, Regional Vice President of Kolter Homes. "This amenity will serve as a central gathering place where residents can connect, enjoy dining and wellness offerings, and experience the lifestyle that makes Esprit at Avenir such a special place to call home."

Luxury Without Limits

The elevated Esprit lifestyle extends beyond the clubhouse, offering a sophisticated 55+ experience defined by elegance, wellness, and connection. With resort-style amenities, scenic outdoor spaces, and countless ways to stay active in nature, residents can enjoy a vibrant lifestyle designed around connection and wellbeing.

Esprit at Avenir offers more exclusive private amenities than any other 55+ community within Avenir, creating a lifestyle experience designed specifically for active adults seeking both luxury and community.

New Construction Homes in Palm Beach Gardens

Esprit at Avenir offers a collection of new construction homes in Palm Beach Gardens designed with flexible floorplans and modern features that support today's 55 plus lifestyle.

Homebuyers have the opportunity to build and personalize a new home through the Kolter Homes design process, selecting structural options and interior finishes that reflect their individual style and preferences. Through the Kolter Homes Design Studio experience, buyers receive one-on-one guidance from professional designers to personalize elements such as flooring, cabinetry, countertops, lighting, and fixtures.

For buyers looking to move sooner, Esprit at Avenir also offers move-in ready homes in Palm Beach Gardens, allowing homeowners to begin enjoying life in the community without waiting for a full construction timeline.

About Kolter Homes

Kolter Homes is a leading homebuilder specializing in thoughtfully designed communities across the southeastern United States. The company is known for its focus on innovative home design, personalization, and amenity-rich neighborhoods that support active and connected lifestyles.

Kolter Homes currently builds new homes in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

The Kolter Group LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter"), based in Delray Beach, Florida, is a private investment firm focused on real estate development and investment. Led by CEO Robert "Bobby" Julien, Kolter operates four residential development business units and has sponsored over $29 billion of realized and in-process residential real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States (including Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee).

Kolter has completed 99 residential projects, delivering over 27,800 units

Kolter has current investments in 91 residential projects expected to deliver a total of over 65,500 units

Kolter Homes LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter Homes"), is focused on the development, construction, and sale of 500-1,500 for-sale single-family units, often as Cresswind-branded, age-restricted, amenity-rich master-planned communities, with additional focus on smaller, traditional and age-targeted add-on communities of 100-500 homes. Kolter Homes has sponsored over $16 billion of realized and in-process real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States.

Kolter Homes remains dedicated to its mission of helping homebuyers find their perfect home and enjoy a fulfilling lifestyle. These awards underscore the company's commitment to quality, design, and customer satisfaction. The company expresses its heartfelt appreciation to Eliant for this recognition and extends its gratitude to its homebuyers and residents for their continued trust and support.

Contacts

Jaime Godwin

Director of Marketing Communications

jgodwin@kolterhomes.com

SOURCE: Kolter Homes

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/kolter-homes-breaks-ground-on-resident-exclusive-clubhouse-at-esprit-at-avenir-1145473