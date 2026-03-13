Sigenergy has launched a 166 kW IP66-rated inverter for C&I solar and storage offering nine MPPT trackers and flexible AC/DC connections. The launch coincided with the opening of its Nantong Smart Energy Center, a 136,000?m² facility for R&D, manufacturing, and global delivery.Chinese battery manufacturer Sigenergy has unveiled a 166 kW inverter for commercial and industrial (C&I) PV installations. The company said the product is designed to increase power density and system efficiency through updated power electronics, with the goal of simplifying integration for businesses deploying solar and ...

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