CLIQ Digital AG: Extraordinary General Meeting on 24 April 2026, to resolve on the Company's partial repurchase offer and the redemption of the repurchased shares

DÜSSELDORF, 13 March 2026 - The Management Board and Supervisory Board of CLIQ Digital AG ("CLIQ" or the "Company") today decided to invite its shareholders to an extraordinary general meeting ("EGM 2026") on 24 April 2026, at 10:00 a.m. (CEST). The invitation to the EGM 2026 will be published shortly in the Federal Gazette and on the Company's website. The reason for the EGM 2026 is a request for convocation by the shareholder Dylan Media B.V. ("Dylan Media") dated 10 March 2026, about which the Company has already informed the capital market by means of an ad hoc announcement on the same day ("Request for Convocation").

In the Request for Convocation, Dylan Media formally requested that the agenda of the EGM 2026 includes a resolution on the implementation of a public partial repurchase offer by the Company to all shareholders to acquire up to 2,987,012 shares, corresponding to approximately 51% of the Company's share capital, for a consideration of EUR 3.85 per share ("Repurchase Offer"), combined with a decrease of the Company's share capital by redeeming the shares to be acquired under the Repurchase Offer.

If the proposed resolution is approved at the EGM 2026, CLIQ will publish a Repurchase Offer which will enable the Company's shareholders, within the scope of the approved repurchase volume, to sell their shares to the Company at a price of EUR 3.85 per share. Dylan Media has undertaken towards the Company not to accept the Repurchase Offer. The shares acquired under the Repurchase Offer would be redeemed by the Company after completion of the Repurchase Offer. This would reduce CLIQ's share capital accordingly.

In its Request for Convocation, Dylan Media also recommended that the delisting of the company's shares be seriously considered in connection with the Repurchase Offer and the capital decrease. Following the resolution and implementation of the Repurchase Offer, CLIQ intends to make a decision on delisting.

Contact

CLIQ Digital AG

Grunstrasse 8

40212 Düsseldorf, Germany

investors@cliqdigital.com