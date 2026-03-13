Vaughan, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2026) - Vaughan's trusted landscaping company, Primrose Landscaping & Snow Removal Ltd, is proud to announce the expansion of its professional landscaping services to homeowners and businesses in North York, Richmond Hill, and King City.

Primrose Landscaping & Snow Removal Truck Ready for Spring Season 2026

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Known for delivering high-quality landscaping and property maintenance across the Vaughan area, the company continues to grow its service footprint following strong demand from neighbouring communities. Primrose Landscaping & Snow Removal Ltd recently earned recognition as the 2025 Landscaping Winner in Vaughan from the Canadian Choice Awards, highlighting the company's commitment to quality workmanship and customer satisfaction.

With the service expansion, property owners in North York, Richmond Hill, and King City will now have access to Primrose's full range of landscaping services. These include landscape design, lawn care, garden installation, seasonal property maintenance, sod installation, fence and tree services for residential and commercial properties.

"Expanding into these communities is an exciting step for our company," said a spokesperson for Primrose Landscaping & Snow Removal Ltd. "Our team has built a strong reputation in Vaughan, and we're looking forward to bringing the same level of reliability, craftsmanship, and customer service to clients in North York, Richmond Hill, and King City."

Primrose Landscaping & Snow Removal Ltd has earned its reputation by providing dependable service and careful attention to detail. The team works directly with clients to create landscaping solutions that fit the specific needs of each property.

As the company expands into these new service areas, Primrose Landscaping & Snow Removal Ltd remains committed to maintaining the high standards that earned it recognition from the Canadian Choice Awards and the trust of customers throughout the Vaughan region.

About Primrose Landscaping & Snow Removal Ltd

Primrose Landscaping & Snow Removal Ltd is a professional landscaping and property maintenance company based in Vaughan, Ontario. The company provides landscaping design, lawn care, seasonal maintenance, and snow removal services for residential and commercial properties. In 2025, the company was recognized as the Landscaping Winner in Vaughan by the Canadian Choice Awards for its outstanding service and dedication to quality.

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Source: Jeff Social Marketing