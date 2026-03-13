Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2026) - Alex Rajak, Founder and Principal Advisor of Profundity Inc., today announced the launch of advisory services designed to support construction, plumbing, and infrastructure service businesses in strengthening operational strategy and long-term planning.





Alex Rajak, Founder of Profundity Inc., a Toronto-based strategic advisory firm.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11862/288418_35b3d1dd64b9e874_001full.jpg

Rajak brings extensive operational experience from working within the infrastructure services sector, where he has managed projects and operational processes in the construction and mechanical services industry. Through this work, Rajak has developed practical insight into the operational challenges facing contractors and infrastructure service providers.

"Construction and infrastructure service businesses operate in complex environments where project coordination, operational efficiency, and long-term planning all play critical roles," said Rajak. "Our goal at Profundity Inc. is to provide business owners and leadership teams with an external perspective that helps them evaluate operational processes and strategic opportunities."

The newly launched advisory services focus on operational strategy, infrastructure risk awareness, and business planning considerations for companies operating in asset-intensive industries. Profundity Inc. works with organizations to evaluate operational workflows, infrastructure exposure, and strategic decision-making processes that influence long-term business performance.

Rajak noted that many construction and service-sector companies are highly skilled in project execution but may benefit from structured strategic discussions that examine operational systems, planning frameworks, and infrastructure considerations from a broader perspective.

"Contractors and infrastructure service providers play a vital role in building and maintaining the systems our communities rely on," Rajak said. "Advisory services can help business owners step back from day-to-day operations to evaluate how their organizations can continue evolving as the industry changes."

The advisory practice is designed to work with business owners, leadership teams, and infrastructure service organizations seeking strategic insight into operational processes and long-term planning considerations.

About Profundity Inc.

Profundity Inc. is a Toronto-based strategic advisory firm founded by Alex Rajak. The firm focuses on operational strategy, infrastructure risk intelligence, and advisory services for organizations operating in asset-intensive industries. Profundity Inc. works with business owners and leadership teams to evaluate operational processes, infrastructure exposure, and strategic planning considerations.



Profundity Inc. Logo



Cannot view this image? Visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11862/288418_35b3d1dd64b9e874_002full_200.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288418

Source: Jeff Social Marketing