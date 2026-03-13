BDXL Ltd: Essentials for Translating Academic Documents for WES

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / March 13, 2026 / In the 2024-2025 academic session, the United States hosted nearly 1.2 million international students from more than 200 countries. For many of these students, credential evaluation is a crucial step in the admission process, helping universities verify the validity and equivalency of academic qualifications earned abroad.

?One of the most reputable organisations for this process is World Education Services (WES). WES assesses international academic credentials for immigration, professional licensing, and university admissions.

If your academic documents are not in English, certified translations are required for accurate evaluation. The quality and accuracy of these translations are essential for a smooth evaluation. Errors or omissions can cause delays, resubmission requests, or complications in the credential evaluation.

For this reason, obtaining accurate, professionally prepared translations is an essential step that should always follow established best practices.

This guide will explain what you need to know to translate academic documents for WES, helping you avoid omissions, delays, and rejections.

?Why Academic Document Translation Matters for World Education Services (WES)

When submitting documents for WES evaluation, you must ensure all information is accurate. Certified translations preserve the content's precision and clarity, regardless of the original language. In addition to accuracy, certified translations are essential for other reasons.

?Ensuring evaluators can accurately review academic records

?Credential evaluators rely on English-language documents when assessing international qualifications. Providing certified translations ensures that evaluators can read and fully understand the academic records, including course titles, grades, and institutional information.

?Preserving important academic details

?Academic records often include specialised terminology, institutional seals, grading scales, and handwritten notes. Professional translators recognise the importance of these details and translate them accurately while retaining the document's intent.

?Avoiding delays in the evaluation process

?Poor translations introduce confusion into the review. Missing details, errors, or untranslated notes prompt evaluators to request corrections or additional documents. This may require resubmission or delay credential evaluation.

?What WES Requires for Translated Academic Documents

WES requires all non-English documents for credential evaluation in the United States to be translated into English. The certified translation must be:

An exact and word-for-word translation of the original document that captures all stamps, seals, signatures, and handwritten annotations without any omission or changes

Clear and legible so that evaluators can read the course titles, handwritten notes, and other information

Translated by a certified translator and provides a signed statement of accuracy, including credentials and contact information.

WES rejects translations that do not meet requirements, including:

Handwritten translation

Translation of photocopies

Translation done by the applicant

Incomplete translation

Academic Documents That Often Require Translation for WES

Any academic documents not in English must be translated for WES evaluation. Common examples include:

Academic certificates

Diplomas

Academic transcripts

Mark sheets or grade reports

Secondary school certificates

Academic letters or statements

Evaluators spot inconsistencies and errors. Ensure translations are exact and follow the original structure to avoid delays.

?How to Translate Documents for WES Evaluation

Here are the simple steps for translating documents for WES:

Collect all relevant documents: Confirm which documents are required and ensure you have the complete, official, and undamaged versions. Check that each document is legible and contains accurate information for translation.

Find a certified translator: Use a university directory, an online search, or a professional association. Professional agencies like Translayte offer certified translations accepted by WES, completed by experts, delivered in 12-24 hours, and thoroughly reviewed for accuracy and compliance.

Upload your documents to the translation service's online portal: Carefully follow the instructions for uploading and make sure you select the correct files for translation. Confirm that the service accepts your file format (such as PDF, DOC, or PNG).

Pay fees: After uploading the translation, verify all details and pay the fees to finalise your order. Most academic record translations range from $20 to $80 per page, depending on complexity. Translayte's pricing starts at $25 per page, with optional expedited delivery for an extra fee.

Receive translation: You will receive a digital PDF copy of your translation via email or a paper copy via courier, depending on your selection. Most academic record translations for WES evaluations can take 1-5 days to be delivered. If you have an urgent timeline, Translayte offers a standard 12-24 hours delivery timeline for 1-3-page documents and express delivery within 12 hours.

Cost of Translating Academic Documents for WES?

Certified translations for WES usually cost $25- $50+ per page, depending on language pair, document complexity, and notarization needs. For instance, translating a Spanish transcript into English can cost about $25-$35 per page. Translating rare languages such as Norwegian into English costs about $35-$80 per page. Documents with complex tables, stamps, and handwritten notes also cost more because translating those elements accurately takes more time.

How to Send Your Translated Documents to WES?

Follow these steps to submit your translated academic documents to World Education Services for credential evaluation.

Create your WES account

Start by creating an account and completing your credential evaluation application with World Education Services. Once your application is submitted, you will receive a unique reference number. This number must appear on all documents you send.

Prepare your original documents

Gather the required academic documents, such as transcripts, diplomas, or degree certificates. Ensure the documents are clear and match the requirements listed in your World Education Services account.

Include certified translations

If your academic documents are not in English, include a certified English translation along with a copy of the original document. The translation should contain a certification statement confirming that it is complete and accurate.

Submit documents according to WES instructions

Depending on your country and institution, documents may need to be submitted directly by your university or uploaded through your World Education Services account. Always follow the submission method specified in your application instructions.

Add your WES reference number

Before sending or uploading your documents, clearly write your WES reference number on all materials. This helps World Education Services match your documents with your application and process your evaluation faster.

?Tips for Preparing Academic Documents for Translation

When sending documents to a translator or an agency, follow these steps to get an accurate translation:

?Provide clear, high-resolution scanned copies of all original documents. Poor image quality makes accurate translation difficult and can introduce errors.

Ensure all pages are included: Transcripts and mark sheets are often multi-page documents; submitting an incomplete set creates gaps in the translation.

Verifying the correct spelling of your name across all documents. Any inconsistencies between documents, even minor ones, can cause identity matching issues during evaluation.

Submit translations together with the original copies, as WES requires both. Submitting them separately can cause processing delays.

FAQs

Do academic documents need to be translated for WES?

Yes. For the US evaluation, if your academic documents are not in English, World Education Services requires you to submit a certified English translation along with the original document.

What type of translation does WES accept?

WES accepts certified translations completed by a qualified translator or professional translation service. The translation must include a certification statement confirming that it is accurate and complete.

Can I translate my own documents for WES?

No. WES does not accept translations completed by applicants, family members, or friends. An independent professional translator must prepare the translation.

Which academic documents need translation for WES?

For US evaluation, the common documents are transcripts, diplomas, and degree certificates.

What happens if my translation does not meet WES requirements?

If the translation is incomplete or not properly certified, WES will request a new translation, which can delay the evaluation process.

Media Contact

Sophia Orji

Content Manager

Email: sophia.orji@translayte.com

Website: https://translayte.com

SOURCE: BDXL Ltd

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/essentials-for-translating-academic-documents-for-wes-1147391