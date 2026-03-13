Banff Sunshine Village Turns Up the Après for Spring

Headlining DJs Brandi Cyrus and Ely Oaks launch the season at the iconic GOAT's Eye Club.

BANFF, AB / ACCESS Newswire / March 13, 2026 / Spring has officially arrived at Banff Sunshine Village, bringing longer days on the slopes, fresh snowfall (67 cm this week) and a full calendar of events to celebrate the start of Canada's Best Spring Skiing, Riding and Après.

To heat up the Rockies, Sunshine is welcoming live performances from Brandi Cyrus and Ely Oaks at the Goat's Eye Club this weekend inviting skiers, riders and avid après-ers to enjoy a slopesside dance party and the best conditions of the year so far. The performances are free to anyone with a Sunshine lift ticket, season pass, or foot passenger pass.

Nashville-based DJ Brandi Cyrus will take the stage on Saturday, March 14 from 1:30 to 3 p.m., followed by well-known Austrian musician Ely Oaks on Sunday, March 15 from 2:30 to 4:00 p.m. Artist Talon will set the stage for both performances with a two-hour opening set on each day.

Cyrus is known for her energetic DJ sets and work across television and podcasting, while Oaks has gained international attention for his high-energy electronic music and globally streamed dance tracks. The performances will take place at the Goat's Eye Club, Sunshine's NEW on-mountain après venue, creating the perfect midday break for guests enjoying the slopes.

The performances coincide with the launch of Sunshine's Spring ski season. The best way to take advantage is with a Sunshine Spring Season Pass, now available and valid through Slush Cup Monday on May 18, 2026. The pass pays for itself in as few as five visits and allows guests to make the most of Sunshine's famously snowy spring months.

"Spring is the best time of the ski and snowboard - and après season, at Banff Sunshine," says Kendra Scurfield, VP Brand & Communications, Banff Sunshine Village. "With longer days, incredible snow conditions and a full lineup of events, Sunshine is the place to be this spring. All of us at Sunshine are thrilled to have two internationally recognized DJ's playing our spring season to kick off weekend. Brandi Cyrus and Ely Oaks will definitely be the talk of the town."

With the arrival of spring, Banff Sunshine Village will extend all lift hours, keeping all chairlifts open an additional thirty minutes each day so guests can make the most of longer days on the slopes. March and April are historically the resort's snowiest months, delivering exceptional late-season conditions for skiers and riders. Guests are encouraged to visit the Banff Sunshine Village website to confirm current conditions and operating hours.

With live music, extended ski days and some of the best snow conditions of the year, the stage is set for an unforgettable spring at Banff Sunshine Village.

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About Banff Sunshine Village:

Perched at 7,000 feet (2,133 meters) above sea level, Banff Sunshine Village is nestled in the heart of the Canadian Rockies in Banff National Park. Renowned for its all-natural snow, this world-class resort attracts skiers and snowboarders from around the globe during its impressive seven-month winter season, running from mid-November to late May. Come late June, the landscape transforms as summer arrives at Banff Sunshine Meadows, where Alberta's native wildflowers blanket hundreds of pristine, protected alpine acres in a vibrant display of color. From carving turns on Canada's Best Snow in the winter to hiking through breathtaking mountain meadows in the summer, Banff Sunshine offers an unparalleled year-round escape for nature lovers and outdoor enthusiasts alike.

For press inquiries, please contact:

Kendra Scurfield

VP Brand & Communication

Banff Sunshine Village

media@skibanff.com

403-830-7946

SOURCE: Banff Sunshine Village

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/banff-sunshine-village-turns-up-the-apr%c3%a8s-for-spring-1147394