The China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association (CNMIA) says polysilicon and wafer prices continued to fall this week, with n-type re-feed and dense polysilicon down 6.39% and 6.42% to an average of CNY 45,200/ton ($6,240).The CNMIA said polysilicon prices continued to decline this week, with n-type re-feed and dense polysilicon falling 6.39% and 6.42% to an average of CNY 45,200/ton, while n-type granular polysilicon averaged CNY 44,000/ton. Wafer prices also fell, including n-type G10L at CNY 1.03 per piece, G12R at CNY 1.12 and G12 at CNY 1.33, as weak downstream demand and falling polysilicon ...

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