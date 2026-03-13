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ACCESS Newswire
13.03.2026 18:50 Uhr
174 Leser
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Garces, Grabler & LeBrocq: Garces, Grabler & LeBrocq Launches Third Podcast Series, "Victim to Victory: The Definitive Authority in Personal Injury Law"

The Premier Legal Podcast Offering Practitioner Insights on Personal Injury Law, Trial Advocacy, and Justice for Accident Victims

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / March 13, 2026 / Garces, Grabler & LeBrocq (GGL), a leading personal injury law firm, is proud to announce the launch of its third podcast series, "Victim to Victory: The Definitive Authority in Personal Injury Law." Hosted by Lawrence A. LeBrocq, Esq., this series delivers in-depth, authoritative discussions on personal injury law, litigation strategies, and advocacy for accident victims and their families.

This podcast is designed for anyone who has experienced a personal injury, accident victims seeking answers, and professionals who want to stay informed on the latest trends in injury law. While it offers valuable guidance for those directly affected by an accident, it's also a resource for others to understand the obstacles of living with and recovering from a personal injury.

Each episode features LeBrocq interviewing respected professionals from the personal injury field: fellow trial attorneys, medical specialists, economists, life-care planners, and more. These conversations dive into practical, real-world advice on injury claims, litigation strategies, and the pursuit of justice.

As a #1 best-selling author of Victim to Victory: A Survival Guide to Personal Injury and with decades of courtroom experience and national recognition, LeBrocq is regarded as a top authority on personal injury law and litigation strategy.

The podcast is available on all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, iHeart, YouTube and TuneIn Podcasts. Listeners can also catch every episode on the Garces, Grabler & LeBrocq website.

To listen to the first episode, visit: Victim to Victory: The Definitive Authority in Personal Injury Law.

###

About Garces, Grabler and LeBrocq

Garces, Grabler, and LeBrocq is a leading Personal Injury and Workers' Compensation law firm with over 30 years of legal experience. We are dedicated to providing exceptional legal representation to clients across New Jersey and Philadelphia. At Garces, Grabler and LeBrocq, we pride ourselves on treating our clients like family, offering compassionate support and personalized attention throughout every step of the legal process. Our team is committed to achieving the best possible outcomes for our clients, helping them navigate the complexities of the legal system with confidence and ease.

Contact Information

Garces, Grabler & LeBrocq
Elicia M. Inman, JD, einman@gglwins.com
732-466-2382
https://ggllawyers.com/

235 Livingston Ave
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
https://maps.app.goo.gl/EZh6mMAXDvDAzdz58

SOURCE: Garces, Grabler & LeBrocq (GGL)



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/garces-grabler-and-lebrocq-launches-third-podcast-series-%22victim-1147446

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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