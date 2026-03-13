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WKN: 675543 | ISIN: US0303711081 | Ticker-Symbol: AVJ
Frankfurt
13.03.26 | 08:01
3,525 Euro
-1,81 % -0,065
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,5203,54019:55
ACCESS Newswire
13.03.2026 19:38 Uhr
102 Leser
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American Vanguard Announces Date of Full Year 2025 Earnings Release and Webcast Conference Call

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 13, 2026 / American Vanguard Company announced today that it will report financial results for the full year ending December 31, 2025, on Monday, March 16, after the market closes. The company will conduct an earnings conference call on that day at 4:30 pm ET/ 1:30 pm PT. Dak Kaye CEO and David T. Johnson CFO will host this event.

The conference call will be webcast on the Company's website at https://www.investors-american-vanguard.com/ or by going to the following link: https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/3070/53740

If you are unable to listen live, the conference call will be archived for one year and may be accessed using the company's website: https://www.investors-american-vanguard.com/

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and agriculture products company that develops and markets products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public health. Over the past 20 years, through product and business acquisitions, the Company has significantly expanded its operations and now has more than 1,000 product registrations worldwide. To learn more about the Company, please reference www.american-vanguard.com.

The Company, from time to time, may discuss forward-looking information. Except for the historical information contained in this release the matters set forth in this press release include forward-looking statements. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements often use words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "project," "outlook," "forecast," "target," "trend," "plan," "goal," or other words of comparable meaning or future-tense or conditional verbs such as "may," "will," "should," "would," or "could." These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations and estimates by the Company's management and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ from management's current expectations. Such factors include risks detailed from time-to-time in the Company's SEC reports and filings. All forward-looking statements, if any, in this release represent the Company's judgment as of the date of this release. The company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Representative

Alpha IR Group
Robert Winters
Robert.winters@alpha-ir.com
(929) 266-6315

SOURCE: American Vanguard



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/chemicals/american-vanguard-announces-date-of-full-year-2025-earnings-release-and-webcast-conferenc-1147458

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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