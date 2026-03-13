Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2026) - In an era marked by economic volatility, geopolitical tension and rapidly evolving travel behaviours, Edmonton International Airport (YEG) is closing in on landmark recovery as passenger volumes have nearly returned to pre-pandemic levels.

In 2025, YEG served 8.14 million passengers - a 2.8 per cent increase over 2024, just shy of the 8.15 million passengers served in 2019. This achievement reflects not only sustained demand and disciplined growth, but a resilient strategy rooted in long-term partnerships, infrastructure investment and a commitment to the region's economic future.

While recovery across global markets remains uneven, YEG's progress has been anchored by robust domestic travel demand. In 2025:

Domestic passenger volumes grew 6.2 per cent, serving as the backbone of YEG's passenger growth

Total seat capacity increased 6.9 per cent, with notable growth in domestic routes including new service to Kamloops and Hamilton.

While transborder traffic experienced a decrease of 15 percent amid broader cross-border travel headwinds, YEG maintained important U.S. connections and welcomed new service to Houston, Chicago and Salt Lake City.

International travel remained steady with a 1.1 per cent increase year over year.

The announcement of the return of non-stop service to Reykjavik, Iceland beginning June 2026 signals growing confidence from airline partners in YEG's international potential.

Airlines including WestJet, Flair, United Airlines, KLM, Porter Airlines, Air North and Air Tindi expanded their presence at YEG, strengthening links for leisure, business and essential travel. YEG offers flights with 11 airlines to over 50 non-stop destinations.

"Reaching near pre-pandemic passenger levels against a backdrop of uncertainty and shifting travel behaviours is a milestone we are proud of - and one we did not arrive at by chance. We made deliberate decisions: staying agile, maintaining discipline and never losing sight of the long view. The growth we are seeing at YEG is a direct reflection of the strength of our partnerships, the confidence our airline partners continue to place in us and an unwavering commitment to driving economic prosperity for this region."- Myron Keehn, President & CEO, Edmonton International Airport

This progress comes as YEG continues to generate significant economic value, supporting $5.4 billion in total economic output and 22,690 jobs in 2025, reinforcing the airport's role as a critical economic engine for the region.

The 65 Avenue and QEII interchange, completed in 2025, now provides enhanced connectivity between YEG, major highway infrastructure and adjacent industrial lands. This key piece of transportation infrastructure ties in to more than 2,000 acres of south land planned for the International Cargo Hub (ICH), a transformational development underway designed to expand cargo operations and logistics growth.





Edmonton International Airport (YEG)



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Edmonton International Airport (YEG)



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Edmonton International Airport (YEG)



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

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About Edmonton International Airport

Edmonton International Airport (YEG) is Canada's fifth-busiest airport by passenger traffic and the largest major Canadian airport by land area generating an economic output of $5.4 billion and supporting 22,690 jobs. YEG's Airport City Sustainability Campus is a living lab for innovation and sustainability, including hydrogen and drone technology, supporting our advancements towards net-zero by 2050. As an Airport for Everyone, YEG provides a welcoming space that fosters diversity, equity and inclusion.

For more information, please visit: flyyeg.com or follow @flyyeg on X, Instagram, LinkedIn or Facebook.

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288423

Source: Edmonton International Airport (YEG)