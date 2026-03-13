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ACCESS Newswire
13.03.2026 20:50 Uhr
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Dignity Health Sports Park and LA Galaxy Help Empower 5,000+ Girls During 5th Annual Girls Empowerment Day

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / March 13, 2026 / On Friday, March 6, 2026, AEG's Dignity Health Sports Park and LA Galaxy hosted their fifth annual Girls Empowerment Day in partnership with the YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles. The event welcomed more than 5,000 middle and high school girls from across Los Angeles County for a full day of programming that blended sport, leadership, and well-being.

Held in conjunction with AEG, the LA Kings, and supported by additional partners including the LA Dodgers, LA28, and LA84, the event transformed the home of the LA Galaxy into a powerful space for inspiration, confidence-building, and opportunity for the next generation of female leaders.

Throughout the day, participants rotated through interactive sports experiences, connected with professional athletes and industry leaders, and gained exposure to a wide range of career pathways across the sports and entertainment ecosystem. Notable women who participated in the event included:

  • Nia Toliver, USA Olympic Rugby Player

  • Blake Bolden, Scout and Former Professional Hockey Player, LA Kings

  • Manon Rheaume, Olympic Silver Medalist and Former Professional Hockey Player, LA Kings

  • Jennifer Siebel Newsom, First Partner, State of California

"Girls Empowerment Day showed what's possible when community, sport, and opportunity come together," said Tamala Lewis, Sr. Director of Community Relations at Dignity Health Sports Park and a board member of the YMCA Gardena-Carson. "By welcoming thousands of girls to this venue and connecting them to leaders across the sports industry, we helped open doors and inspire confidence at a critical moment in their lives."

Girls Empowerment Day reinforced a shared commitment to using world-class venues and teams as platforms for positive social impact, empowering girls to be leaders in their communities.

Find more stories and multimedia from AEG at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: AEG
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/about-aeg
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: AEG



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/dignity-health-sports-park-and-la-galaxy-help-empower-5-000-girls-during-5th-annual-girls-em-1147524

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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